Prince William and Princess Kate Literally Face the Same Woe as Every Other Parent

They may be royalty, but kids are kids.

The Wales family at Trooping the Colour on the Buckingham Palace balcony
(Image credit: Getty)
Rachel Burchfield
By Rachel Burchfield
published

Sure, they may be the Prince and Princess of Wales, living in proximity to castles and palaces and glittering tiaras. But, at the end of the day, William and Kate are just like any other parents, struggling to control the screentime of their three kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis, especially George, who is “fascinated” by video games—a hobby that William and Kate feel they have to be “careful” about. (Sure, you may be one of the most famous kids in the world, but when all is said and done, you’re just playing Fortnite or insert other video game here like every other kid. Can you imagine being a kid unknowingly playing against the future King of England?)

William said that George in particular enjoys gaming, while Charlotte and Louis are a “bit too small at the moment,” per The Mirror. William opened up about his while on a visit to the BAFTA headquarters in central London, saying “At the moment it’s trying to regulate the gaming, monitoring screentime,” he said. “Got to be careful of that. They’re fascinated by it, George particularly. He’s more interested in it. The other two are a bit too small at the moment, but they love the films.” (BAFTA, by the way, stands for the British Academy of Film and Television Arts, of which William has been president since 2010.)

William himself copped to loving video games, too, saying that he “adores film and gaming”—and was even seen wielding the controller of a console while at BAFTA’s offices, The Mirror reports. That said, the Prince of Wales never revealed which exact video games he and George are into.

