Former Royal Butler Says That Prince William Thinks About the "Image of the Monarch He's Trying to Project" With One Parenting Move

Prince William and Princess Kate pride themselves on being hands-on parents, taking part in school activities with their three children and being there for the everyday moments, unlike royals in the past. The couple will plan royal events around the school pickup and dropoff times whenever possible, and former royal butler Grant Harrold said that there’s another reason the future King and Queen want their kids have a “normal” experience.

Speaking to Select Car Leasing, Harrold shared that “William and Kate like doing things for themselves,” and this includes driving Prince George, Prince Louis and Princess Charlotte to Lambrook School each day.

“Their homes runs with very few staff, and their day-to-day life is far more ‘normal’ than older members of the Royal Family,” he continued. “The school run is part of this. For them, it’s an important part of their children’s daily routine and they want to do it themselves.”

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Prince William drives his family to The King's Christmas lunch in December 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Harrold, who published his memoir The Royal Butler last year, shared that the Prince and Princess of Wales are “well aware” that personally driving their children, instead of relying on a staff member, “brings some normality for George, Charlotte and Louis.”

The Prince of Wales has been frank about his plans for a more accessible and relatable monarchy, and using a driver doesn't fit into that philosophy, Harrold said.

“I also don’t think William wants the world to see his children being driven to school by a chauffeur, it’s not the image of the monarch he’s trying to project,” he explained.

Harrold shared that when he worked for The King, Charles also enjoyed driving himself—especially in his 1969 Aston Martin convertible.

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(Image credit: Getty Images)

“All the royals seemed to really enjoy driving,” he recalled. “The King would often prefer to drive himself than using a chauffeur. If he was going to an official engagement he would use a car, but apart from that he would just drive himself wherever he needed to go.”

As for William and Kate's driving duties, they'll have one fewer passenger in the car when Prince George starts secondary school in September. He's currently expected to attend either Eton College or Marlborough College, both of which are boarding schools—all the more reason to soak up every moment, car rides and all.