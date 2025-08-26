Windsor Neighbors Reveal Security Concerns About Prince William and Princess Kate's "Less Private" New Home, Forest Lodge

Prince William and Princess Kate are making a big move, with the Wales family announcing that they will be moving out of their "modest" abode, Adelaide Cottage, and relocating to their "forever home," Forest Lodge. Unlike their current four-bedroom house, which is tucked away on the private Windsor Castle estate, Forest Lodge is a much larger Georgian mansion located about 10 minutes away in Windsor Great Park—and it's certainly not as private.

Speaking to the Daily Mail. several residents of the Cranbourne Hall Residential Park—located about a six minute drive from Forest Lodge—shared that they're excited to welcome the Wales family to the neighborhood. However, one woman pointed out that the historic home is much less secluded than Adelaide Cottage, which unlike Forest Lodge, is covered by the royal security perimeter surrounding Windsor Castle.

"I welcome them. But I hope the public allow them to live there quietly as a family,” Jean Reeve, 87, said. She noted that Forest Lodge is "a less private spot than their previous home—from what I know about the location," adding, "I’d hate for people to always be going past and saying, 'Oh, that’s where they live.'"

The family's new home, Forest Lodge, dates back to the 1700s. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The grounds of Forest Lodge are seen in an aerial photo. (Image credit: English Heritage/Heritage Images/Getty Images)

The Wales family will be moving by the end of the year. (Image credit: Getty Images)

"They have young children after all," she continued. "They deserve privacy." Forest Lodge is located just near the A332, a main road that leads from Windsor to Ascot. Although it's set back from the road, its location in the park is similar to Prince Andrew's nearby home, Royal Lodge, which is also not set within the security perimeter surrounding Windsor Castle.

Privacy concerns aside, the residents shared their enthusiasm about having royal neighbors. "I’ve never heard anyone around here say anything anti-royalist. I think most people tend to like them around here," shared Cynthia Sullivan, a local teacher.

Reeve added that "William and Kate are lovely," adding, "It’s a new style of monarchy. They’d like to be treated as normal people." That being said, she wondered if the Wales family would be popping in at the local newsagent, noting, "It will be their nearest now."

Another resident, Steven Scorgie, gave some suggestions on the local area. "They should go to the Fifield Inn. That's my favorite pub." He even extended an invitation, sharing, "I'm happy to hear they're moving this way. It'll be nice to have some nice neighbors. I hope they say the same about me! I'll invite them in for a cuppa if they want."