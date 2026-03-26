George, Charlotte and Louis's Nanny Could Be Leaving the Wales Family Soon as Milestone Approaches

Prince William and Princess Kate have relied on their trusted nanny, Maria Teresa Turrión Borrallo , to take care of their three children for the past 12 years. Nanny Maria has been a constant presence in Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis’s lives, but with the kids approaching some major milestones, her role in the family could be shifting.

Maria was honored by Prince William at a special investiture at Windsor Castle on Tuesday, March 24, receiving the Royal Victorian Medal in Silver for “services to the Prince and Princess of Wales.” The medal is chosen directly by The King, and some have wondered if the timing of the honor means her service to the Wales family will soon be coming to an end.

The Wales family's nanny was educated at Norland College in Bath, England, where VIP families from around the world find their highly-trained childcare help. But as People noted, Norland nannies typically work with children from birth through the age of eight—and youngest child Prince Louis will be celebrating his eighth birthday in April.

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Nanny Maria shares a laugh with Queen Elizabeth at Princess Charlotte's 2015 christening. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Per the Norland College website, their nannies receive a diploma that prepares them “for all the practical aspects of the care and development of children in the early years.” However, the college writes some of their nannies do “go on to care for older children” in roles like “governesses or teachers.”

Prince George is also growing out of the need for a nanny. The future King, who will be turning 13 this summer, will wrap up his final year with his siblings at Lambrook School in July. In September, he’ll be heading to secondary school, with boarding schools Eton College or Marlborough College widely considered to be the frontrunners.

Although there will still be two children left at Forest Lodge once George moves on to his new school, Prince William and Princess Kate are hands-on with the day-to-day schedules of their children.

Maria holds Prince George up to a window during Trooping the Colour 2015. (Image credit: Getty Images)

They prefer to handle tasks like school pickup on their own, giving their kids a taste of a “normal” childhood, as former royal butler Grant Harrold previously shared with Marie Claire.

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But even if they no longer need a full-time nanny, it's likely George, Charlotte and Louis will still consider Maria as part of the family.

Prince Harry was so close to one of his nannies, Tiggy Pettifer, that she was chosen as one of Prince Archie's godmothers, and King Charles's former nanny recently turned 100, when he visited her for a special afternoon tea.