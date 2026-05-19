Prince Harry and Meghan Markle celebrated their 8th wedding anniversary today, which is traditionally the “bronze” wedding anniversary. Prince Harry presented his wife with a recreation of their Violet Cakes lemon and elderflower wedding cake, as Princess Lilibet sang a rendition of 'happy anniversary to you.' Along with the romantic bakery treat, Prince Harry surprised Meghan Markle with a very sentimental bronze gift to commemorate their wedding anniversary.

Meghan and Harry enjoyed a recreation of their wedding cake. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Meghan and Harry's wedding ceremony at St. George's Cathedral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

In a video shared on Instagram, Meghan can be seen unveiling her gift: a 20-inch tall statue of two penguins sharing a cuddle. The bronze sculpture was created by Pacific Northwest artist Georgia Gerber and is titled 'Pair of Kings.' The sculpture of the bonded pair of king penguins—who, ironically, don’t mate for more than a single breeding season—was listed for $4,200.

“Oh my gosh!” Meghan gushed as she admired the wedding gift from her husband. While penguins might not instantly bring thoughts of romance to mind, Meghan revealed why the gift was so sentimental. “When we got engaged, we had a party with all of our friends and asked everyone to wear an animal onesie. We were penguins because they’re together for life.”

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Prince Harry's anniverary gift for his wife, Meghan. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Georgia Gerber's 'Pair of Kings' statue (Image credit: Georgia Gerber)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle wearing penguin onesies. (Image credit: Meghan Markle on Instagram)

Meghan shared a printed copy of a selfie featuring Prince Harry and Meghan Markle in head-to-toe penguin onesies. Dressing up in “fancy dress” is a common practice during British hen and stag parties, the equivalent of a bachelor or bachelorette party. Prince Harry showed off his cheeky, good humored nature with the thoughtful gift.

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle shared several videos and photos from their anniversary and their wedding day on Meghan’s Instagram. Earlier in the day, Meghan posted behind-the-scenes photos from the ceremony at St. George’s Cathedral and reception at Frogmore House. Along with a note from Prince Harry addressed to “the one and only,” the penguin sculpture was a fitting and sweet memento for their bronze wedding anniversary.