Royal Expert Says This "Diplomatic Genius" Could Be King’s Secret Weapon in Thawing Harry and William Feud

Although King Charles reunited with Prince Harry in September 2025 when the Duke of Sussex was visiting London, it’s understood that Prince William has not spoken to his brother since Queen Elizabeth’s funeral in 2022. Prince Harry, who is celebrating his eighth wedding anniversary on May 19, has publicly stated that he’s open to reconciliation, but at the moment, the brothers remain estranged. However, according to one royal expert, there’s one unlikely person who might be able to get William and Harry in the same room.

Charlotte Griffiths, editor-in-large at the Mail on Sunday , shared that new royal aide Theo Rycroft has “become this great white hope for King Charles.” Rycroft formerly served as Minister and Deputy Head of Mission at the British Embassy in Paris, and the “incredibly talented diplomat” is being looked at as the one person who could intervene in the Harry/William fallout.

Noting that it was Rycroft who was responsible for King Charles and Donald Trump “getting along so well during the U.S. state visit,” Griffiths added that people in the royal household think that the new aide is a “diplomatic genius.”

Latest Videos From

Theo Rycroft shakes hands with Italian Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni in April 2025 as King Charles watches on. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Prince Harry and Meghan Markle are pictured with Prince William and Princess Kate ahead of Queen Elizabeth's funeral. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rycroft left Paris in January 2025, and has since gone on to earn a stellar impression inside the palace. Griffiths said that “the current rumor doing the rounds at the palace is that maybe Theo can smooth the way between William and Harry and get them to shake hands.”

She added that “there never may be any more than a handshake” and that it would be great to “get them in a room together, vaguely being civilized with one another for the sake of King Charles, who has, after all, got cancer and is going through a lot at the moment.”

In his role as deputy private secretary, Rycroft is one of The King’s most senior and influential staff members, and as such, serves as a gatekeeper of sorts to the monarch. Griffiths says that Rycroft considers it “his duty to help The King and help make The King’s life less stressful,” and one of his biggest stressors these days is the relationship with his youngest son.