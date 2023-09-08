Prince William and Princess Kate Will Be in Wales Today to Pay Tribute to the Queen on the Anniversary of Her Death

Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Queen Elizabeth II died one year ago today, on Sept. 8, 2022.
On the first anniversary of her death, her family will no doubt be feeling the full breadth of their grief, but they have decided to grieve in community today in honor of their beloved mother and grandmother.
According to royal reporter Rebecca English writing on Twitter, King Charles III and Queen Camilla will attend a service at Crathie Kirk in Scotland, which is the royals' local church when they are at Balmoral Castle.
"Meanwhile The Prince and Princess of Wales will be in West Wales where they will attend St David’s Cathedral to commemorate the life of Her Late Majesty with a small private service," English tweeted. "They will also speak to community members who previously met her."
According to Express, the late Queen had a special connection to St David's Cathedral, which is why the Waleses will be celebrating her life in that particular place of worship. The publication reports that this will be "a small private service that will include a commemoration of the late Queen’s life."
Crowds of well-wishers have already gathered outside the Cathedral for a chance to meet the royal couple and share a few words of support with them.
On social media, the Prince and Princess of Wales paid a touching and personal tribute to Elizabeth, sharing several photos of her both alone and with family. They wrote the short yet heartfelt words, "Today we remember the extraordinary life and legacy of Her Late Majesty Queen Elizabeth. We all miss you. W & C"
