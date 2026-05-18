Royal Expert Reveals How Prince William Reacted When She Called Him “Work Shy”

Journalist Emily Andrews opened up about Princess Kate’s “great sense of humor” in the new episode of her “Catching Up With the Royals” podcast, and the royal expert also weighed in on Prince William’s personality in a new Instagram Reel. In a video captioned “What is Prince William REALLY like behind palace doors?” the veteran royal writer shared some of her observations from working with the Prince of Wales over the years.

Andrews noted the future King is “very clever, very curious” and has a “cheeky grin and twinkle in his eye.” However, she added, “I have always really liked him, actually—but you also get the sense that you don’t want to cross him.”

The Prince of Wales has been criticized for his low number of public engagements over the years, lagging behind much older royals like Princess Anne and his father, The King. Andrews, in turn, wrote a story calling him “work shy” when she working for the Sun in 2016, and in her Instagram Reel, she shared how the Prince of Wales called her out on it.

Latest Videos From

Prince William spoke to Andrews about her "work shy" allegations during his 2016 tour of India with Princess Kate. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Andrews says the Prince of Wales, pictured celebrating with fans at an Aston Villa match, usually has a "cheeky grin." (Image credit: Getty Images)

“I remember when I wrote the article ‘Work Shy Wills,’ that was me, I’m afraid,” she said. “Then when we were on tour to India, William wanted to talk to me, which he did.” Andrews, who said she would elaborate more on the situation in a future video, added, “He’s very human.”

Speaking to Sky News about the story in 2022, Andrews said that William “took it on the chin, at least publicly with me. And he said that it was fair enough, but there were a lot of things we hadn't seen behind the scenes.” She added, “And actually fast forward to 2019/2020 and we heard a bit more about the stuff that he'd been doing with the air ambulance, the children's lives he'd been saving.”

In her Reel, Andrews said that while the Prince of Wales “is funny and charming, clever, witty,” he “also likes to get stuff done.”

“Don’t cross him, don’t upset him…memo to Harry,” she concluded.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors