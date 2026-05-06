Yorkshire locals were “chuffed” to hear that Prince William tucked into a “hearty” lunch at a well-known pub after a day spent on the local farms. After meeting with farmers to discuss the difficulties in the farming industry, Prince William visited The Farmers Arms in Muker. “What an incredible day here in Swaledale!” the pub shared on Facebook.

The Farmers Arms in Muker shared this photo of Prince William. (Image credit: The Farmers Arms Muker/Facebook)

Prince William spent the day in Yorkshire learning about the challenges that modern farmers face. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“The team at the Farmers Arms were honoured to host HRH Prince William for lunch during his visit to Swaledale,” they shared. “He enjoyed a hearty lunch of chicken and ham pie, chips, mushy peas and gravy, which got the royal seal of approval.” This very classic British lunch, which cost Prince William £16, must have been a treat after a day on the moors. “It's certainly a day we will never forget!” the pub shared.

The Farmers Arms has been a local institution for over 200 years. “The pub has been at the heart of the community since at least 1814 and is steeped in history and traditions that are captured by the photos inside the pub,” their website boasts. A surprising photo lines the walls: then-Prince Charles visited the same Swaledale pub in 2004, and played a game of dominoes with the locals. “A warm welcome awaits with a log burner, stone flagged floor and a wide selection of real ales and great meals sourced from local suppliers.”

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The then-Prince of Wales played dominoes with locals on his visit to The Farmers Arms pub. (Image credit: Alamy)

The Farmers Arms pub in Muker, Swaledale, Yorkshire. (Image credit: The Farmers Arms)

The Yorkshire locals were delighted to see Prince William enjoying their favorite pub. Keith McG comments on the Facebook post, “Lovely to see him just eating like a local” and dubbed Prince William a “brilliant future king!” Lyndsey Wicks declared the prince’s lunch order “proper northern food” while Richard Sullivan commented “I'm delighted to hear he's a mushy-peas fan.”

The pub has a long local history, and many people took to the comments to share their memories. John Sutton wrote “I recall seeing the photo on the pub wall of the then Price Charles having a game of dominoes with pub regulars,” and said that the new photo of Prince William was a “great photo and wonderful that he met lots of great people.” Sutton surmised the sentiments of many locals sharing their joy at the future king dining at their local, writing “I've no doubt he'll remember the warm welcome he got, and his meal at the fab Farmers Arms.”

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