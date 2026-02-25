This Royal Gives The King "Down to Earth Advice" and Is "Absolutely Pivotal" to Keeping the Monarchy Going

The Royal Family has been keeping calm and carrying on after Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor was arrested on February 19, with King Charles, Queen Camilla and the rest of the family undertaking their usual duties. Princess Anne has long been called the hardest-working royal, and according to one royal expert, the Princess Royal has been an integral part of maintaining “public support for the monarchy.”

The princess, who often tops the list of royals with the most engagements per year, pulled off a whopping 478 public events in 2025—but was beat out by her brother The King, who clocked 535 engagements.

Speaking to the Daily Mail, royal expert Richard Fitzwilliams said that hard-working Anne “is absolutely pivotal in keeping public support for the monarchy.” The Princess Royal also shares a close relationship with her brother The King, even if she might “not always agree” with him.

Princess Anne and King Charles are pictured during the May 2025 VE Day celebrations. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne hands out medals during the 2026 Olympics. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, “What Anne can offer King Charles, who reportedly has been under pressure from William over his handling of this crisis, is down to earth advice,” the royal expert said.

Fitzwilliams added that it’s “pivotal that Charles listens to views which differ or are opposed to his own,” especially now that the monarchy is receiving unprecedented attention after Andrew’s arrest.

Due to the rules of succession at the time of her birth, Princess Anne is 18th in line to the throne, but now that girls aren't pushed aside for brothers, she would be much higher. Fitzwilliam notes Anne "would have been 5th behind William and his family and the public would undoubtedly welcome that.”

Meanwhile, both Australia and New Zealand have backed potential plans for Andrew—who is eighth in line to the throne—to be removed from the line of succession. All 14 Commonwealth countries of which The King serves as head of state would have to agree for the former Duke of York to be removed, with Australia and New Zealand being the first to speak out.