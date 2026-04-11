Prince William Was "Not Immune to the Criticism" He Received Regarding One Aspect of Royal Life, Per Former Courtier

It was recently revealed that royal aides previously grew "frustrated" with Prince William's lack of direction after he left the University of St Andrews. According to a new royal biography, the Prince of Wales eventually realized he needed to address the "criticism," which became impossible to avoid.

Royal expert Russell Myers's new book—William and Catherine: The Monarchy's New Era: The Inside Story—explores Prince William's approach to royal life, including the disapproval he faced from some Royal Family members. In particular, an interview with the BBC's Nicholas Witchell in 2016 provided William with the perfect opportunity to tell his side of the story.

"The prince knew he would have to address the criticisms that he was a somewhat 'reluctant royal' head on," Myers explained. "The pressure from the press had been increasing in recent years, with many labeling him as 'work shy.'"

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Prince William also found himself being compared to relatives, some of whom were much older—and much busier—than him.

"The fact that he was taking part in fewer official royal engagements than The Queen and his father [King] Charles had also not gone unnoticed by his own household," Myers explained.

A former courtier told the royal author, "He was not immune to the criticism." The courtier continued, "The team made it very clear after he finished his posting in Wales with the [Royal Air Force], he really had to come up with a plan."

"He really had to come up with a plan." (Image credit: Getty Images)

In the decade since, Prince William has taken on a much bigger role within the Royal Family, and has even begun preparing for his future on the throne. Luckily, with Princess Kate by his side, William appears to have found his forte as a royal.

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