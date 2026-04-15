Royal Expert Reveals What Princess Kate “Is Really Like In Real Life”

Although the Princess of Wales is a very public figure, with key details of her life being reported on at every chance, her private life behind the doors of Forest Lodge is a tightly-kept secret. Her princess-perfect persona hides her true personality behind elegant curtsies and graceful smiles. Those who have seen a glimpse of the real Kate tend to stay silent on the subject, but one royal expert is giving us a glimpse at the Princess of Wales’s “charming” personality beneath the diplomatic exterior.

Royal expert and editor Emily Andrews, co-host of the Catching Up with the Royals podcast, has met the Princess of Wales on many occasions where the princess has let her guard down. “What is the Princess of Wales really like in real life? Well…” Andrews teased in a video shared on Instagram. “I’ve met Kate—or rather, Catherine—on a number of occasions and she has a cracking sense of humor.” Andrews said that the Princess of Wales is often quick with a joke. “She’s very, very funny,” the royal editor revealed.

Princess Kate is said to be very funny behind closed doors. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales keeps her true persona private. (Image credit: Kensington Palace)

The Prince and Princess of Wales attend semi-regular get-togethers with members of the press where they can interact casually and thank the reporters for their work, often following royal tours or major royal events. “She’s quite guarded in some respects, but she’s quite funny,” Andrews said, explaining that the princess would naturally be careful when speaking to members of the press—even in a casual setting. “She is just like meeting an old friend,” Andrews added, before saying Princess Kate is “charming.”

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Emily Andrews has shared several behind-the-scenes insights on the Prince and Princess of Wales, including their snack requests at events. “The Princess of Wales is never without a can of Diet Coke ,” Andrews said in another post on Instagram, while Prince William “always likes to make sure there’s a bottle of water.” Very sensible hydration for the “charming” couple.