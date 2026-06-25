Prince William’s Former Private Secretary Shares Rare Insight Into Relationship with Princess Kate

Prince William and Princess Kate’s relationship is admired not only by fans, but by those who work alongside them as well. It’s been 15 years since the two tied the knot during a splendid ceremony at Westminster Abbey. On that day, the future monarch handed over the reins to his then-private secretary Jamie Lowther-Pinkerton.

"I was petrified because he had said to me early on, 'You’re running it,’” the military veteran told the Times. Although he had nerves leading up to the big day, Lowther-Pinkerton now looks back at the day with admiration. He said, “The wedding was great."

The 2011 ceremony came towards the end of Lowther-Pinkerton’s time with the Royal Family. He worked as William and Prince Harry’s private secretary from 2005 to 2013. Through his position, he was able to witness the dynamic between William and Kate firsthand.

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Prince William and Princess Kate on their wedding day in 2011. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The Princess of Wales reunited with Lowther-Pinkerton in 2025. (Image credit: Getty Images)

The veteran admitted the Princess of Wales is just as "amazing" as many believe her to be. He described her as a "really cool woman."

"He chose well," Lowther-Pinkerton added. "I think they’re great.”

Prince William and Princess Kate met in 2001 while they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They initially bonded as friends while living in the same residence hall, St. Salvador’s. By their second year, the two had moved off campus into a cottage with two other friends. It wasn't until 2003 that their relationship turned romantic.

Princess Kate and Prince William arriving to a wedding at the Church of St. Peter in 2010. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over 20 years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain strong as ever living in Forest Lodge with their three children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and two dogs, Orla and Otto.

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During a recent appearance on “Heart Breakfast,” William said of Kate, “She is an amazing mom and amazing wife, and our family couldn't cope without her. She's been absolutely stunning.”