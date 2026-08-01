On One Issue, Prince William and Princess Kate Couldn’t See Eye to Eye

Prince William and Princess Kate have long been considered one of the royal family's strongest couples. Nevertheless, even the happiest couples have their fair share of differences. In Russell Myers’ new biography, William & Catherine: The Intimate Inside Story, he reveals one issue that challenged the Prince and Princess of Wales early in their relationship—and it's one that many parents can relate to.

The royal author recalled: "One thing [William and Kate] couldn’t concur on was a name” for their first child, Prince George. After spending hours combing through baby names, the couple was left divided, with the heir to the throne favoring a “more traditional route.” Eventually, William “settled on a shortlist of two names for a boy: George and Louis,” two names that span centuries within the royal lineage.

As for Princess Kate, she had her own favorites. Myers said, "Catherine had her heart set on Alexander for a boy or Alexandra (also Queen Elizabeth’s middle name) for a girl.”

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Clearly, the Prince of Wales won the name battle. However, Kate snuck her choice in: Prince George’s middle name is Alexander.

Prince William and Princess Kate met in 2001 while they were both students at the University of St. Andrews in Scotland. They initially bonded as friends while living in the same residence hall, St. Salvador’s. By their second year, the two had moved off campus into a cottage with two other friends. It wasn't until 2003 that their relationship turned romantic.

Prince William, Princess Kate and their three children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, attend the Christmas Morning Service at Sandringham Church. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Over 20 years later, the Prince and Princess of Wales remain strong as ever, living in Forest Lodge with their three children, Prince Louis, Prince George and Princess Charlotte, and two dogs, Orla and Otto.

During a recent appearance on “Heart Breakfast,” William said of Kate, “She is an amazing mom and amazing wife, and our family couldn't cope without her. She's been absolutely stunning.”

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