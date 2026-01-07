Princess Kate’s New Home, Forest Lodge, Is The Perfect Setting For Her Favorite Outdoor Hobby
Prince William and Princess Kate’s new home, Forest Lodge, comes with a few upgrades from their previous family home. From double the bedrooms to a reported ballroom, the Prince and Princess of Wales have plenty of indoor space. Princess Kate might be particularly excited about their outdoor amenities, including a private lake on their expansive estate.
During a 2023 episode of Mike Tindall’s podcast, The Good, The Bad, & The Rugby, Princess Kate shared her love of outdoor swimming. “The colder, the better,” the princess told podcast listeners. “I absolutely love it. Slightly to the point where William's saying 'You're crazy' and it's dark and it's raining.” With her new private lake, she won’t have to travel too far for her chilly swims.
Cold water swimming has become increasingly popular, with many adding the outdoor hobby to their New Years Resolutions. Ali Phillips, who teaches wild swimming in the Lake District, told Hello “cold water therapy gives us a chance to switch off.”
"Once you're immersed in the cold water, you are fully in that experience and forget about everything else," Phillips said. "Although cold water therapy is not prescribed as medicine, people are encouraged to take part if they suffer from mental health issues." Princess Kate is passionate about positive mental health, and taking steps to support mental health through outdoor experiences.
“Through greater awareness of our inner and outer worlds, we can find clarity and purpose in what matters most, encouraging us to simply pay attention and listen,” Princess Kate said in her seasonal Autumn video. “With the turning of the seasons, Mother Nature teaches us there's beauty to be found in change, impermanence and in letting go.”
