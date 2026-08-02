Royal Fans Think Prince William and Princess Kate's "True Feelings" Were on Full Display During the 2026 Commonwealth Games

Princess Kate and Prince William had an exceedingly eventful weekend as the pair attended the Glasgow 2026 Commonwealth Games in Scotland with their three children—Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis. From springing into "dad mode" to executing damage control, Prince William appeared to be on high alert throughout the event. But according to royal fans, the Prince of Wales was never far away from his wife.

One X user highlighted Prince William's seeming adoration of Princess Kate by sharing two photos. In the first snap, Princess Charlotte, Prince Louis, and Prince George sit between Kate and William. In the second, the children have moved, leaving Princess Kate and Prince William to sit next to one another. The royal fan captioned the post, "How it started v. how it ended...Oh William."

Another commenter suggested that William was a "smart man" for moving closer to his wife. Meanwhile, someone else shared, "They can't live without each other."

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Another commenter suggested that William was a "smart man." (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

According to the Express, another royal fan expressed excitement regarding Kate and William's appearance at the Commonwealth Games, writing, "Prince William wanted to sit next to Princess Catherine!! So sweet. The bond they have with each other and their children is amazing! I love it!"

"They can't live without each other." (Image credit: Getty Images/Karwai Tang/WireImage)

After navigating some complicated family dynamics, it appears as though Kate and William always come back to one another.

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