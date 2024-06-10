Prince Louis Continues His Witty Streak with Hilarious Advice for the England National Football Team

Leave it to little Prince Louis to make even a Monday a bit brighter. So, apparently while Prince William was taking his kids Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Louis to school at Lambrook today, he asked the kids what advice they’d give England’s national football team as they prepare for the 2024 European Football Championship (otherwise known as Euro 2024). Louis piped up with some hard earned words of six-year-old wisdom, and, naturally, it’s hilarious.
William, per Us Weekly, visited the squad at its training ground at St. George’s Park earlier today, and while there spoke with manager Gareth Southgate. “I was on the school run this morning with the children and I said, ‘What shall I say to the England team today?’” William said. “The best bit of advice I got was to eat twice the amount you would normally eat. And I now have visions of all of you running around with massive tummies and getting stitches on the pitch.”
William added of Louis’ words of wisdom “I think, take my youngest’s advice with a pinch of salt.” A double pinch of salt, at that.
England’s team captain, Harry Kane, had a witty response to Louis’ advice, quipping to William “I don’t think our nutritionist will be happy with that advice.”
After his funny Louis anecdote, William—who is president of the Football Association (FA), the governing body of every England football team, and is also a massive football fan himself (in the U.S., we call it soccer)—gave a more serious pep talk to the team: “Tournament football is brutal, and it requires a lot more than you’ve already given,” he said, noting that Euro 2024 will be “difficult,” “fun,” and "challenging.” (The tournament begins in Germany on Friday.)
He continued “I just really want you guys to know how much it means to everyone back here that you go out there, you give it your all, you play for the shirt, play for each other, play for the country, because everyone’s behind you. We really care about what you’re going to do.”
Well, if this whole King thing doesn’t work out, at least we know William would make a great motivational speaker…
