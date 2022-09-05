Prince William Reportedly Won’t See or Talk to Brother Prince Harry Until Harry’s Book Comes Out

Marie Claire newsletter Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox! Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Thank you for signing up to . You will receive a verification email shortly. There was a problem. Please refresh the page and try again. By submitting your information you agree to the Terms & Conditions (opens in new tab) and Privacy Policy (opens in new tab) and are aged 16 or over.

Normally, brothers Prince William and Prince Harry are a literal ocean apart—William in the U.K., and Harry in the U.S. But, this week, William and Harry are a short walk from one another—William, wife Kate Middleton, and their three children Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis having just moved into Adelaide Cottage on the Queen’s Windsor estate, and Harry and Meghan staying, for the week anyway, at Frogmore Cottage, their home in Windsor.

While geographically they could be at one another’s front door in a moment’s time (according to The Daily Mail , the homes are just 380 feet apart), the chasm between the two couldn’t be wider, as multiple outlets report that William won’t see or speak to his younger brother until after the release of Harry’s tell-all memoir later this year, citing William’s inability to trust his brother to not repeat their private conversations.

“I think it’s likely that Catherine and William will try to avoid any contact with Harry and Meghan until they know the contents of Harry’s memoirs and their Netflix documentary,” royal biographer Angela Levin tells The Sun . “They have lost their chance of being trusted as the chance is they will use any conversation. It’s their own fault for vastly exaggerating and being rude.”

So, not only will William not see Harry this week, it looks like he won’t be speaking to Harry until the book is out—which is set to happen by the end of the year. And it’s not just William who is concerned about leaks—according to The Mirror , “William is not thought to be alone in having his suspicions roused by the memoir, with other members of The Firm previously said to be nervous about communicating with him [Harry] over what he might leak to the media.” Last December, a friend of Harry’s claimed that the book would “shake the monarchy to the core” and, according to The Mirror, will go into detail about Harry’s true feelings about the royals, as his book deal required him to include “personal details of personal and family arrangements.”

Harry and Meghan are visiting both the U.K. and Germany this week for engagements with charities they support. According to The Daily Mail, the Sussexes have asked private security firms to provide a “ring of steel” for their appearance in Manchester today, to which a palace insider responded “one would have thought if such concerns existed, the best place to be would be next to the family, but there you go.”