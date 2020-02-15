image
Today's Top Stories
1
16 Super Pretty Valentine's Day Makeup Tutorials
image
2
How a Parkland Mom Turned Her Grief into Action
Sauguerties Lighthouse Winter
3
The Ultimate Catskills Winter Getaway
image
4
The Best NYFW Street Style
image
5
He Voted for Trump. She Voted for Bernie.

Kate Middleton Shares a Rare Glimpse Into Her Parenting Style in Her First-Ever Podcast Interview

image
By Kayleigh Roberts
image
Kensington PalaceTwitter
  • This week, the Duchess of Cambridge, Kate Middleton, achieved a new personal milestone: her first ever podcast interview.
    • The royal gave a rare interview to parenting podcast Happy Mum, Happy Baby to promote her new "Five Big Questions" survey as part of her Early Years initiative on early childhood development.
      • In the interview, Kate discussed her own parenting style and how her childhood impacted it.

        Kate Middleton is no longer a podcast virgin.

        The Duchess of Cambridge gave a rare interview—and her first ever for a podcast—in a candid new interview for the Happy Mum, Happy Baby podcast.

        Kate opened up about her parenting style and her own childhood, as well, in the conversation with Happy Mum, Happy Baby host Giovanna Fletcher.

        When asked about the aspects of her own childhood that she'd like to pass on to her three children—Prince George, 6, Princess Charlotte, 4, and Prince Louis, 1—she shared:

        "One is quality of relationships. So, those moments that you spend with people that are around you. I remember that from my own childhood. I had an amazing Granny who devoted a lot of time to us, playing with us, doing arts and crafts and going to the greenhouse to do gardening, and cooking with us, and I try and incorporate a lot of the experiences that she gave us at the time into the experiences that I give my children now.
        "There are also the environments you spend time in as well: a happy home, a safe environment. As children, we spent a lot of time outside and it's something I'm really passionate about. I think it's so great for physical and mental wellbeing and laying [developmental] foundations. It's such a great environment to spend time in, building those quality relationships without the distractions of ‘I've got to cook' and ‘I've got to do this'. And actually, it's so simple."
        View this post on Instagram

        🎧 SOUND ON — listen to a clip of The Duchess of Cambridge talking with @MrsGiFletcher about her own childhood experiences and the importance of the early years. Their full conversation will be released as a special episode of Giovanna’s ‘Happy Mum, Happy Baby’ podcast – a series of frank and warm conversations with mums and dads covering all aspects of parenthood, from tackling loneliness, to being a single parent. On this Early Years episode, The Duchess discusses her '5 Big Questions on the Under Fives' – a quick, online survey which aims to spark a national conversation on the early years that will ultimately help bring about positive, lasting change for generations to come. Visit the link in our bio 🗣️ to have your say on the biggest ever national conversation on the early years #5BigQuestions

        A post shared by Kensington Palace (@kensingtonroyal) on

        Kate's podcast debut was part of her efforts to promote her new "Five Big Questions" survey as part of her Early Years initiative focused on early childhood development and the long-term impact of a child's most formative years. During her Happy Mum, Happy Baby interview, the royal explained that she hopes the new initiative creates "generational change."

        "It's going to take a long time—I'm talking about a generational change—but hopefully this is the first small step: to start a conversation around the importance of Early Childhood development," she said. "It's not just about happy, healthy children. This is for lifelong consequences and outcomes."

        The full episode of Happy Mum, Happy Baby featuring Kate's interview is available for download starting at 11 a.m. EST Saturday.

        For more stories like this, including celebrity news, beauty and fashion advice, savvy political commentary, and fascinating features, sign up for the Marie Claire newsletter.

        subscribe here

        Related Stories
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit South Wales
        Kate Has a Sweet New Nickname Inspired by Diana
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Launches Landmark UK-Wide Survey On Early Childhood - Day Two
        Shop Kate Middleton's Personalized Charm Necklace
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        More From The Ultimate Guide to the Royal Family
        Prince Of Wales And Duchess Of Cornwall Visit Leicestershire Kate and William Are Pausing Their Royal Duties
        Prince Harry And Meghan Markle Visit Northern Ireland Watch Meghan Surprise Her Vogue Cover Stars
        Advertisement - Continue Reading Below
        The Duke Of Sussex Hosts The Rugby League World Cup 2021 Draws Harry Has No Regrets About Leaving Royal Family
        The Duchess Of Cambridge Visits Northern Ireland Kate Middleton Wore Her Beloved Barbour and Boots
        image Kate Middleton Sports a Military-Inspired Coat
        BRITAIN-CANADA-ROYALS-HARRY-MEGHAN The Queen Skipped Church Over Safety Concerns
        Commonwealth Day Service Meg and Harry Still Have Some Royal Engagements
        Royal Wedding Diana Was a Literal Disney Princess at Her Wedding
        image Harry and Meghan's Dinner Date with J.Lo and A-Rod
        The Duke And Duchess Of Cambridge Visit South Wales Kate Has a Sweet New Nickname Inspired by Diana