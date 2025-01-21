Princess Anne Had the Wittiest Response to Being Asked How Many Ponies She Owns

Princess Anne is currently on a solo visit to South Africa, and she's wasting no time whatsoever. During a visit to meet young horseback riders in Cape Town, Anne made a funny revelation about her own collection of horses.

It was previously revealed that Anne's husband, Sir Timothy Laurence, wasn't able to participate in the trip after sustaining an injury. Laurence was reportedly "injured while working on [Anne's] Gatcombe estate," and has a "suspected torn ligament," per Hello! magazine . Despite the sudden change of plans, Princess Anne seemed to be in great spirits as visited the South African Riding for the Disabled Association.

An 11-year-old called Lashwil, who was presented with a rosette by the royal, had the chance to ask Princess Anne, "How many ponies do you have?" According to Hello! magazine, Anne quickly responded, "More then I should have...one I do ride."

Princess Anne revealed she has more ponies than she should have. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Princess Anne, of course, has had an impressive career as an equestrian. She was the very first member of the British Royal Family to compete in the Olympics, entering the 1976 Games in Montreal.

Last summer, Princess Anne was hospitalized following a horse-related accident. Although she made a full recovery, Anne did suffer some short-term memory loss and was forced to cancel several official royal engagements. As reported by People , Princess Anne "canceled some upcoming planned outings to Scotland and Norfolk, England, next week following medical advice to take a more measured approach to her return to full-time work."

Princess Anne has been a lifelong fan of horses. (Image credit: Getty Images)

At the time, Buckingham Palace released a statement regarding the Princess Royal's accident, saying, "Her Royal Highness remains in Southmead Hospital, Bristol, as a precautionary measure for observation and is expected to make a full and swift recovery...The King has been kept closely informed and joins the whole Royal Family in sending his fondest love and well-wishes to the princess for a speedy recovery."

