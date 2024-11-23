A Head Injury Didn't Stop Princess Anne From Being the Hardest Working Royal for the Fourth Straight Year

Princess Anne has done it again.

According to a new study, the late Queen Elizabeth's only daughter attended an astounding 217 royal engagements in 2024 alone, the most of any working royal, The Daily Express reports.

This makes Princess Anne the hardest working royal family member for the fourth straight year, and despite her sustaining a significant head injury over the summer.

In June, King Charles' sister was hospitalized after suffering “minor injuries and a concussion” at her home, Gatcombe Park, the Tatler reported at the time. As a result of her injuries, Princess Anne also suffered short-term memory loss.

"All we understand is that she cannot remember the incident,” royal author Katie Nicholl told Entertainment Tonight at the time. “Obviously, she has been asked about what happened, and she simply can’t remember, which suggests that she probably blacked out at the time of the event.”

Nicholl added that “there is no suggestion that this memory loss is anything more than immediately around what happened.”

Princess Anne made a full recovery following her accident, and continued to show up for the royal family, who was forced to navigate a difficult year after both King Charles and Princess Kate were diagnosed with undisclosed types of cancer.

“I think we have to hope that this is nothing too serious for Princess Anne,” Nicholl continued in the same interview.

“We understand that she will be discharged later on this week and hopefully will be back on a horse again in the not too distant future, but this has felt like a very difficult time for the royal family and I think, in all of this, it highlights that, yes, they are the royal family—the King, the Queen, the head of state—but, also, they are just normal people. The cancer [of King Charles, the Princess of Wales , and Sarah Ferguson , Duchess of York ] has been a great leveler. And, as every family knows, there will be accidents. It does just feel that a lot has come, all in one go.”

Recently, Princess Anne presented her sister-in-law, Queen Camilla, with an honorary doctorate degree in literature from the University of London.

The degree honored the queen's long history of supporting literary-based charities, as well as her work as patron of numerous literacy organizations, including the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and BookTrust. Per Buckingham Palace , the royal "has visited schools and libraries, as well as workplaces and prisons, to see the work of adult literacy schemes."

Princess Anne is such a hard-working member of the royal family, that during the celebratory event she even stopped her sister-in-law from breaking royal protocol.

According to a report from the New York Post, while Queen Camilla and Princess Anne were escorted to the Senate house, where the ceremony took place, the queen "invited" her sister-in-law to "enter the room first," which would have broken "the first step of the royal protocol."

Aware of the rules, Princess Anne reportedly “smiled and politely refused” to enter the room first.