Queen Camilla Just Received a Special Honor from a Surprising Member of the Royal Family
Love this for them.
Queen Camilla suffered a setback in November as she was forced to back out of numerous royal engagements due to a chest infection, but now that she's back to work, the Queen has been keeping plenty busy—and one member of the Royal Family has stepped up to present her with a touching honor.
Camilla has long been a supporter of literacy-based charities, and on Wednesday, Nov. 20, she received an honorary doctorate of literature from the University of London. But it wasn't just any university staffer who presented the doctorate; Camilla received the honor from her sister-in-law, Princess Anne.
While it might seem slightly random for the Princess Royal to present the Queen with an honorary degree, Anne has served as the University of London's chancellor since 1981. She took over the role from her grandmother, The Queen Mother, who carried out chancellor duties for 25 years.
Queen Camilla is the third royal to receive an honorary doctorate from the British university, following in the footsteps of King George V and Queen Mary.
Queen Camilla was honored for her work as patron of numerous literacy organizations, including the National Literacy Trust, First Story, Coram Beanstalk and BookTrust. Per Buckingham Palace, the royal "has visited schools and libraries, as well as workplaces and prisons, to see the work of adult literacy schemes."
During the COVID-19 pandemic, Camilla launched The Queen's Reading Room as an Instagram-based book club, but since then, it's grown to become much more. In February 2023, The Queen announced that the Reading Room had become "a charity on a mission to champion literature in the U.K. and beyond."
"To me reading is a great adventure, I have loved it since I was very small and I would love everybody else to enjoy it as much as I do," Queen Camilla stated on the charity's website. "You can escape, and you can travel, and you can laugh and you can cry. Every type of emotion which humans experience is in a book."
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Her Majesty's university doctorate moment follows a glittering banquet at Buckingham Palace on Tuesday, Nov. 19.
During the annual Diplomatic Corps Reception, Camilla stepped out in a dazzling diamond-and-aquamarine tiara once worn by Queen Elizabeth II. Perhaps she can pair it with her new university robes at the next royal event.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Selena Gomez's Date Night Beauty Bares It All
Here's how to get the look using the founder's favorite Rare Beauty products.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
Kaia Gerber's Holiday Party Outfit Is So Unconventional, It Just Might Work
She paired an opulent glitter mini with a surprisingly preppy accessory.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Launching Major New Project in December
Get ready for some action.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Pays Tribute to Queen Elizabeth by Wearing Her Rare Aquamarine Ribbon Tiara
The late Queen was photographed wearing the dazzling tiara on just one occasion.
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
King Charles Might Snub Prince Andrew This Christmas by Banning Him From Sandringham
Charles reportedly views his brother as a "loose cannon."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Relies on Her Six Companions to Help With a Potentially Embarrassing Task
The new ladies-in-waiting maintain The Queen's privacy and stop fans from acquiring "souvenirs."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Princess Kate Takes the Lead on an Ordinary Household Task That Leaves Prince William Clueless
"I have no idea what I'm doing."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Has Helped King Charles "Loosen Up," But He Appears "Tense" Without Her
"He was quite a nervous man... Camilla has been a catalyst for change."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Denzel Washington Says He "Makes His Own Rules" When Told to Meet King Charles at 'Gladiator II' Premiere
"I didn't know if I was supposed to grab you or not."
By Amy Mackelden Published
-
Queen Camilla Makes Candid Admission About Smoking After Returning to Work Following Chest Infection
The Queen got real with 'Paddington' actress Emily Mortimer.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Queen Camilla Was "Openly Crying" When Learning of Case That Inspired Her Groundbreaking Work in New Documentary
The Queen's inspiring work "doesn't always get a lot of coverage," one expert says.
By Kristin Contino Published