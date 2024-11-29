Royal Expert Reveals Princess Anne and Queen Camilla Share "Secrets" and "History" Despite Queen's Role Being "Tricky'" for Anne
The royal sisters-in-law share one major thing in common.
Queen Camilla and Princess Anne delighted royal watchers when they stepped out for a rare joint engagement on Nov. 20, and following the event, one royal expert has shared some insight on the "mutual respect"—and surprising "history"—the royal sisters-in-law share.
Last week, Princess Anne, who serves as chancellor for the University of London, presented The Queen with an honorary doctorate of literature from the school. Former BBC royal reporter Jennie Bond told OK! that while it was "an unusual moment for both women," Camilla "has earned her sister-in-law's admiration, just as she has won the respect of many people in the country."
Continuing that she thought the moment "showed their mutual respect" for each other, Bond noted that "Camilla and Anne have known each other for a very long time."
"You have to remember that Camilla was married to Andrew Parker Bowles, who was once a boyfriend of the princess," the royal expert shared. "They share a lot of history and probably a lot of secrets."
If you're a fan of The Crown, you might remember from season 3 that Princess Anne dated Parker Bowles in the early 1970s, the same time when The King (then Prince Charles) was dating Camilla. However, Anne's relationship with Mr. Parker Bowles was never said to be serious, and they remain friends even today (Andrew Parker Bowles is even Princess Anne's daughter, Zara's, godfather).
Having known each other for so many years, it's no wonder that the royal duo have plenty to discuss. But when it comes to her sister-in-law being Queen, Bond said the Princess Royal likely had an adjustment period .
"It may have been quite tricky for both of them to adjust to the new situation with Camilla becoming the senior royal and, indeed, taking on the role of Anne's beloved mother," the former royal reporter said.
Although it might have taken a while to get used to her sister-in-law's new role, Bond noted that the hardworking Princess Royal understands "what a tremendous support Camilla is to Charles."
"The King is certainly lucky to have two strong women either side of him, supporting him in his work and caring deeply about his welfare," she added.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
