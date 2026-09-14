Dakota Johnson Starts Flannel Girl Fall With NYFW's Leading Shirt Trend

At the US Open final, she gave tennis-core the Fashion Month twist.

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Dakota Johnson styled a flannel outfit for fall with jeans and a lace-trimmed camisole at the 2026 US Open
(Image credit: Backgrid)

At the 2026 US Open, celebrities like Michelle Obama, Martha Stewart, and Katie Holmes embraced the "smart casual" dress code. So, Dakota Johnson waited until the tournament's final day to restart Flannel Girl Fall in Arthur Ashe Stadium.

On September 13, while Sandy Liang, Todd Snyder, and Magda Butrym debuted their Spring 2027 shows at New York Fashion Week, Johnson traded the front row for a seat at the men's singles championship between Alexander Zverev and Ben Shelton.

Not a single trademark of the tennis-core aesthetic (think: pleated skirts, collared dresses, or polo shirts) was part of her first US Open outfit since 2013. Instead, she wore a lace-trimmed camisole, the perfect straight-leg pair of Levi's 501 jeans, black ankle boots, and a lived-in flannel thrown over her shoulders.

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Dakota Johnson styled a flannel outfit for fall with jeans and a lace-trimmed camisole at the 2026 US Open

Dakota Johnson arrived at the 2026 US Open in one of NYFW's leading shirt trends: flannel.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

To finish her outfit, the Materialists actor stayed loyal to the accessories she wears on L.A.'s street style scene: crystal-adorned Valentino sunglasses, her beaded necklace stack, Jessica McCormack earrings, and Chloé's Château Treasures Chain Flap Bag. Johnson carried the boho-chic crossbody (which abided by the US Open's bag policy) all weekend long, but it's been in her closet since last summer.

Sure, flannel shirts aren't season ticket holders at the US Open, but the fall favorite always returns to celebrity closets right about now. Back in the day (translation: 2015), Johnson garnered a bicoastal affinity for plaid pieces.

Luckily for her (and the flannel shirts that might remain in her archives), everyone from Chanel and Valentino to Vivienne Westwood and Polo Ralph Lauren embraced similar grunge styles as high-fashion fixtures for Fall 2026. The latter label even paired the moody, made-for-fall print with black leather boots à la Johnson.

A model wore a flannel shirt during Polo Ralph Lauren&#039;s Fall 2026 fashion show

Similar prints reappeared on Polo Ralph Lauren's fall runway.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore a flannel shirt during Chanel&#039;s M&amp;eacute;tiers d&#039;Art Spring 2026 show

A model wore a flannel shirt during Chanel's Métiers d'Art Spring 2026 show.

(Image credit: Launchmetrics)

A model wore a flannel coat on Vivienne Westwood&#039;s Fall 2026 runway

Vivienne Westwood added plaid to an eye-catching overcoat.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Sadly, the 2026 US Open has come to an end, so fashion girls didn't have a chance to follow her lead at Arthur Ashe Stadium. That's not to say flannel shirts are completely absent from New York City's street style circuit. At NYFW, the sidewalks outside spring runway shows are flooded with the checkered button-down.

A guest wearing the flannel shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

A guest wire the flannel shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

A guest wearing the flannel shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Another NYFW guest wore the shirt trend with heeled flip-flops and Bermuda shorts.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Lila Moss even wore a similar style in Calvin Klein's front row. At the same time, Tibi, Tommy Hilfiger, Monse, and more presented it as a trend to try next spring.

Lila Moss wearing the flannel shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Lila Moss wore plaid and pinstripe in the same Calvin Klein look.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Not only did the flannel shirt renaissance earn Johnson's endorsement, it's taking over NYFW, too. So, what are you waiting for? Shop the plaid pieces below.

Shop Flannel Fall Outfits Inspired by Dakota Johnson

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.