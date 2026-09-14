Princess Anne Gets a "Round of A-Paws" from Sheep Dogs in a Timeless Paisley and Plaid Outfit

Anne, who has served as patron of the International Sheep Dog Society since 2007, leaned into crisp, classic pieces as she attended the organization's annual competition, held at Daylesford Organic Farm from September 11 to 13. The Princess Royal paired a navy blazer and white button-up with a pair of tan windowpane-check trousers, adding a blue scarf with a paisley pattern to her autumnal outfit.
Paisley has been everywhere in 2026, whether it was summer's boho trend or the bandana-style scarves that went viral this spring. But Anne's take is a more traditional, pashmina-like style (raise your hand if you ever bought one on a NYC street corner in the early 2000s). The chance of the Princess Royal having snagged hers from Canal Street is essentially zero, but those of us who have some paisley pashminas tucked in the back of their closet can rejoice in knowing they're cool enough for royalty.
Queen Elizabeth's only daughter finished off her outfit with her signature sporty sunglasses, wearing an amber-tinted Adidas pair she's owned for years.
It's unclear if Anne's trousers were an actual vintage piece, but she's been known to dig deep into the archives for her no-nonsense working wardrobe. Whether it's a dress from the '70s or one of Queen Elizabeth's coats, Anne goes for quality pieces that will last forever—much like her father, Prince Philip, who was still wearing his 1947 wedding shoes in 2011.
As for her day out in the Cotswolds, the Royal Family shared a series of photos from the event, captioning the post, "A round of a-paws for this year’s winners of the International Sheep Dog Trials! 🐾"
"As Patron, The Princess Royal attended the event hosted by the International Sheep Dog Society, which works to support the training and welfare of sheep dogs," the post continued. "Her Royal Highness met team members from across the United Kingdom, watched qualifying runs and presented awards for the contribution to sheepdog trialling."
Marie Claire Newsletter
Celebrity news, beauty, fashion advice, and fascinating features, delivered straight to your inbox!
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.