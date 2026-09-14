Meghan Markle Transforms Her Wardrobe from California to Cotswolds—Including an "Iconic" Style Beloved by Princess Kate

Meghan wore a quilted brown Cuyana coat and chocolate Le Chameau Jameson wellies as she held hands with Prince Harry in the video, which showed various glimpses of the Sussexes and their children, Prince Archie, 7, and Princess Lilibet, 5.
The duchess, who often goes barefoot in her Instagram posts, traded her sunny California lifestyle for some rainy English weather, sharing a clip of herself splashing in a puddle wearing a pair of jeans tucked into olive Le Chameau Vierzon boots in the Reel.
Women's Vierzon Jersey Tartan Lined Wellington Boot
Le Chameau
Jameson Boots
The brand's "Iconic Green" boots are also favored by Princess Kate, who has worn a slightly different Vierzonord style over the years.
The rest of Meghan's Reel shows Lilibet and Archie enjoying the British outdoors, with the duo fishing in a rowboat with dad Prince Harry and riding bikes as a herd of deer runs past.
While the Duke of Sussex has announced some upcoming charity events in the U.K., Meghan appears to be hanging close to home at the moment.
“There is a lot to do," a source recently told People. "They have just moved halfway across the world, and it’s been really busy getting the kids settled. Their focus has been on that, and will remain on that, for the time being. They are happy to be back.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.