Katie Holmes Just Wore the Outfit Formula Fashion Editors Rely on in the Fall

Katie Holmes experiences New York Fashion Week like a fashion editor, zooming from runway shows to VIP parties with just enough time to change outfits. Much like Marie Claire's editor-in-chief, Nikki Ogunnaike, Holmes carved out time in her NYFW calendar for the 2026 US Open. On September 13, Holmes channeled a fresh-from-fashion-week editor—in the trousers-and-loafers uniform—at the men's singles championship match.
Before Ben Shelton competed against Alexander Zverev on tennis's biggest stage, Holmes and her rumored boyfriend, Jason Bard Yarmosky, arrived at Arthur Ashe Stadium in matching black-and-white looks. Opposite Yarmosky's button-down and barrel-leg bottoms, the Dawson's Creek star styled an ivory crewneck sweater with cropped black trousers and Gucci horsebit Jordaan Loafers.
The classic loafers have remained in Holmes's regular rotation since 2016. At this point, it's tradition for her to wear them with shorter pants. That way, the Italian label's iconic, circa-1953 motif isn't buried beneath extra-long hems. As recently as last April, she briefly took a break from her go-to look, and wore black leather loafers with a red-and-blue midi skirt from Target collaborator Rosie Assoulin.
Whether they're khaki or black, square-toe or horsebit-adorned, Holmes has been wearing trousers with loafers for years. This NYFW, her day-to-night uniform is, once again, getting plenty of street time outside runway shows.
One guest paired almost identical pants with a tomato-red graphic tee (the season's leading color trend is everywhere, too), an oversized blazer, and ruched leather loafers. Meanwhile, another show-goer chose a chunkier penny pair to elevate the office-ready energy of their taupe, double-breasted pantsuit.
The loafer trend isn't the only Holmes-supported shoe taking over NYFW's street style circuit. Peep-toe pumps, Mary Janes, heeled flip-flops, and high-vamp flats are sharing the spotlight outside spring runway shows, too. Holmes even debuted Calvin Klein's take on the latter trend herself. While you await her next Fashion Month-friendly footwear endorsement, shop similar trousers and loafers below.
Shop Trousers and Loafers Inspired by Katie Holmes
Sam Edelman
Loraine Bit Loafer
Mango
Leather Loafer With Buckle
Larroudé
Katherine Loafer in Black Leather
Cole Haan
Wyeth Grand Bit Loafer
Prada
Leather Loafers
J.Crew
Kaya Pant in Four-Season Stretch
Quince
Drapey Twill Tapered Trouser in True Black
Jenni Kayne
Forme Pant
Quince
Women's Ultra-Stretch Ponte Cropped Wide Leg Pants in Black
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.