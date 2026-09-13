An "Embarrassing" Error Regarding King Charles's Coronation Is "Fixed" After Royal Fans Flag the Problem on Social Media

The problem occurred when The Royal Collection Trust posted a portrait of King Charles on Instagram, along with the caption, "On this day in 2023, King Charles III acceded the throne."
The caption continued, "Painted to mark the coronation of King Charles III on May 6, 2023, this portrait continues a long tradition of coronation state portraits that spans centuries. It was commissioned by The King and painted by Peter Kuhfeld over the course of a year."
"The portrait now hangs in the Throne Room at Buckingham Palace," the caption explained. "The palace is open for self-guided tours until September 27, 2026."
Of course, eagle-eyed royal fans were quick to spot the mistake in The Royal Collection Trust's Instagram caption. While Charles's coronation did take place in 2023, he officially acceded the throne in September 2022 upon his mother's death.
As the portrait was posted on September 8, 2026, one can only assume that the organization meant to reference King Charles's actual ascendance to the throne, rather than his coronation date.
After one poster pointed out that Charles acceded the throne in 2022—not in 2023—another person responded, "You'd think they'd know!"
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Once the caption was updated, another commenter shared, "[T]hey wrote: on this day in 2023 but they fixed." Along with a laughing emoji, one royal fan replied, "I saw that they edited but was wondering from what. Dear me. How embarrassing."
Another fan said, "Surely they were thinking of the coronation…"
Luckily, royal fans were on hand to make sure facts about King Charles's monarch status weren't incorrectly shared.