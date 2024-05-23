Princess Beatrice Becoming a Working Royal Is “Out of the Question” Because of Queen Elizabeth’s Decision Regarding Prince Harry and Meghan Markle, Royal Correspondent Says

As he hosted a Buckingham Palace garden party on behalf of his father, King Charles, on Tuesday, Prince William was flanked by two-thirds of his royal cousins—Princess Beatrice, Princess Eugenie, Peter Phillips, and Zara Tindall—as he braved the rain to greet the crowd of 8,000 guests assembled. (Beatrice and Eugenie are the daughters of Prince Andrew; Peter and Zara are the children of Princess Anne.)
Eugenie herself took to Instagram to share how she felt about being part of the moment, writing “Come rain or shine, I was delighted to support my family yesterday to meet some special individuals at the Buckingham Palace Garden Party who have gone above and beyond to support their local communities and the country,” she wrote alongside photos of her family mingling with guests at the event. Per Us Weekly, Eugenie wore a white satin tea dress by Ulla Johnson and silver studded Valentino heels; Rebecca English of The Daily Mail reported that her older sister, Beatrice, wore a pink dress by Beulah.
“So much has been said about family disunity in recent years that it’s sometimes easy to forget how well our senior royals get on with each other,” English wrote. “They are remarkably close, in fact.” Though none of the four cousins are working royals, the group—which also included Zara’s husband, Mike Tindall—“added a welcome pop of youthful glamor not seen in the institution for a little while,” English continued, adding that “The presence of the younger royals gave Tuesday’s event a unique family vibe, as well as an insight into the easy relationship that William enjoys with his cousins. It’s a warmth that goes all the way back to fun family summers at Balmoral, Christmases at Sandringham—and now finds expression in the very modern medium of shared family WhatsApp groups.” The garden party provided “the much-needed vitality that the younger generation brings” to the monarchy, English wrote.
A post shared by Princess Eugenie (@princesseugenie)
A photo posted by on
Even before Tuesday’s garden party, buzz had been swirling around Beatrice in particular, with the possibility being spoken of that she could, at least temporarily, take on working royal duties in light of the odd year that has been 2024 in the royal family. All four cousins have children and careers outside of the royal family; for Peter and Zara, working for the Firm has never been an option, as their mother, Anne, chose to not accept titles for them—a move that Zara has applauded. “The Phillips children were always destined to grow up away from the main royal spotlight, perhaps fortunately so,” English wrote. As such, they’ll never be working royals.
But what of Beatrice and Eugenie? “The unfortunate truth, however, is that none of them will be asked to support the working royals on a more permanent basis, however badly they are needed,” English continued. “And for that they must thank the Duke and Duchess of Sussex.”
When Prince Harry and Meghan Markle stepped back as working members of the royal family in January 2020, they wanted to take part in a part-time royal setup, but the late Queen Elizabeth turned them down “very firmly,” English wrote, and they were told “that their preferred option of being ‘half-in, half-out’ royals while pursuing lucrative commercial careers was simply unacceptable.” She added “Seeking commercial deals while acting on behalf of, or representing, the British head of state would also have been a clear conflict of interest, and Her Majesty knew that all too well.” As such, “here is the consequence: there can be no relaxation of the rules for any of the younger royals,” English wrote. “It is full time or nothing. The occasional garden party aside, more substantial roles for William’s cousins are out of the question—for now, at least.”
Beatrice and Eugenie both have full-time jobs of their own—Beatrice is Vice President of Strategic Partnerships at the U.S. tech company Afiniti, while Eugenie is a director at an art gallery, Hauser & Wirth, in London.
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Have Reportedly Been Invited to Visit This Country After The “Triumph” of Their Three-Day Nigeria Trip
“They will pull out all the stops to make them feel at home.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
How Elle Fanning Elevates a Travel Outfit
Hint: Color-coordination is involved.
By India Roby Published
-
There's Nothing Basic About Bella Hadid's White T-Shirt Dress
In fact, she's wearing one that will soon debut on a runway.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Does Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie’s Surprise Appearance at Yesterday’s Buckingham Palace Garden Party Mean They’re Becoming Working Royals?
Four of Prince William’s six royal cousins were there to support him—even through a torrential downpour—at the event.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie—Despite Remaining Close to Prince Harry—Would Never Have Attended His Invictus Games Event “Without the King’s Consent”
Both women, especially Beatrice, are under consideration for an upgrade in their royal roles, as dictated by the King.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
King Charles’ Is Apparently “Looking to Bring In Some Fresh Blood” As His Roster of Working Royals Dwindles In Size
Princess Beatrice, in particular, is ready “for her chance to shine.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
During a Rare Television Interview, Princess Beatrice Gives a Health Update on Her Mother, Sarah Ferguson
The Duchess of York was diagnosed with skin cancer in January after beating breast cancer last year.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Six Years Ago, Princess Beatrice Became Only the Second Member of the British Royal Family to Ever Attend the Met Gala
Her appearance was less than two weeks before Prince Harry and Meghan Markle’s royal wedding.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice's Appearance in 'Scoop' Feels Like It's "Ruined" Her Opportunity to Contribute More to the Royal Family: Source
The Netflix show paints Beatrice as a key player in Prince Andrew's decision to do his infamous 'Newsnight' interview.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Beatrice Is a Surprise Character in Netflix’s Forthcoming Film ‘Scoop’—and She Won’t Be Happy About It, Royal Expert Says
“It’s altogether very bad news for [Prince] Andrew, and, indeed, for his whole family.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Beatrice and Princess Eugenie Are Reportedly “Very Upset” That Their Uncle, King Charles, Has Snubbed Them from Taking on Royal Duties
“It seems mean that the girls aren’t being used at all when they have made it clear they want to be of service.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published