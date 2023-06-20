Princess Charlotte Got Impatient During Trooping the Colour, Lip Reader Claims

Princess Charlotte, 8, is often extremely patient and smiley during official events—even sometimes getting her brothers back on the straight and narrow—but during Trooping the Colour this past weekend, she appeared to be getting quite bored and impatient after a while, which only makes sense for a kid her age.

The young royal watched the ceremony at Horse Guards Parade with her brother Prince Louis, 5, and their great-aunt Sophie, Duchess of Edinburgh, who was talking the children through what was happening.

At one point, Charlotte apparently had had enough, asking the duchess, "Sophie how long will it be?"

Sophie didn't chide Charlotte for this question, instead telling her, "I think it's now," as lip reader Jeremy Freeman claimed to the Daily Star.

Charlotte made headlines for other reasons on Saturday as well, including for the adorable interaction she had with her father Prince William while they were standing on the Buckingham Palace balcony, when he had his hands on her shoulders in a protective and loving gesture and she moved in closer for a hug.

Eagle-eyed royal fans also wondered whether the little girl wore the same dress for Trooping the Colour as she did for the recent Coronation, and it actually looks like she might have—with certain modifications, according to children’s wear designer Amaia Arrieta, who spoke to People about it.

"The way the skirt moves is exactly the same, but it looks like the sleeves were changed and the collar and belt added," Arrieta suggested. "It fitted her perfectly and it was just weeks ago, so it makes sense."

Charlotte's dress this past weekend was reminiscent of the England flag, adorned with red crosses on a white background. "I think it was very patriotic, and it suited her beautifully," commented Arrieta.