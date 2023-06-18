Did You Catch This Sweet Father-Daughter Moment Between Prince William and Princess Charlotte Yesterday?

It has been a busy weekend for the Wales family: Yesterday’s Trooping the Colour (where all five participated), and Father’s Day today, complete with a new snap of Prince William and his three kids.

William and Kate always try to be hands-on parents, but there were a couple of moments at yesterday’s Trooping that really stole our hearts. Specifically this one: Cameras caught a loving exchange between father and his only daughter, Princess Charlotte, on the Buckingham Palace balcony.

“The Prince of Wales had his hands on Charlotte’s shoulders, and she moved them closer for a snugger hug,” People reports.

Charlotte was joined by her brothers Prince George and Prince Louis and mom Princess Kate, in addition to King Charles, Queen Camilla, and other members of the royal family on the balcony.

William and Charlotte—who look strikingly similar—gave us all a glimpse into their father-daughter bond on social media last summer , where they wished England’s women’s national soccer team good luck in the Euro 2020 final against Germany.

“We both want to wish the Lionesses the best of luck tonight,” William said. “You’ve done amazingly well in the competition and we’re rooting for you all the way!” Charlotte added “Good luck! I hope you win. Bye!”

And to the striking similarity between himself and Charlotte, William sees it, too, commenting on it at an outing with Kate in 2020. A photo of himself from childhood stopped William in his tracks, and he remarked “Is that me? Because that looks just like Charlotte. That is incredible.”

