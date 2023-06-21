Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Accidentally Bumped Heads at Trooping the Colour

In a very relatable sibling moment from Saturday’s Trooping the Colour—one you may have missed—Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis accidentally bumped heads while on the Buckingham Palace balcony. The two were moving in the same direction at King Charles’ birthday parade—his first as monarch—and it was captured in an Instagram video from @Royal.fairy.tale.
Per People, “Charlotte leaned to her right just as Louis turned to chat with Kate Middleton and Prince William, and their heads collided.” Older brother Prince George didn’t react to what happened, nor did Louis, who kept talking. “The tap seemingly whacked Charlotte harder than Louis, who gently touched her temple after the bump,” People reports.
The Daily Express reports that Charlotte is being praised for her mature behavior about the incident, as she “stay[ed] composed and continu[ed] to smile and wave to the crowds.” The moment, also captured on TikTok, elicited praise from a user who said of the young princess “She’s so mature, at her age I would be throwing a tantrum.”
Another added “She’s Queen Elizabeth, Princess Diana, Princess Kate, and Princess Anne in one,” while yet another added “She’s a credit to the royal family. When she is given the title Princess Royal, she will do Princess Anne proud.”
