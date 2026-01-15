One Expert Feared He'd Become "Famous" For "Blowing Up the Princess of Wales" During Diana's Controversial 1997 Angola Trip

One of Princess Diana's most iconic photos was taken 29 years ago when she walked through an active Angolan minefield on January 15, 1997. Looking back at the trip today, you'd be hard-pressed to find someone who'd criticize the princess after she put herself in harm's way to spotlight human suffering. But at the time, Diana's visit ignited fierce controversy, especially from U.K. government officials, and one security expert later admitted he worried he'd end up "blowing up the Princess of Wales."

Diana traveled to Africa as a guest of the International Red Cross, and as a supporter of landmine clearance charity The Halo Trust, an organization that Prince Harry has gone on to support as patron today. At the time, active minefields were an enormous issue in Angola, and per the BBC, "one in every 330 people in Angola had lost a limb" due to landmines in 1997.

Dressed in khaki capris, brown loafers and a crisp white shirt, Diana suited up in protective gear to walk through an active minefield on January 15. In 2018, mine removal expert Paul Heslop of The Halo Trust spoke of the nerve-wracking moment, telling BBC Witness History , "My mind was in overdrive trying to make sure I wasn’t going to be the most famous person in the world the next day for blowing up the Princess of Wales."

Princess Diana is pictured in Angola on January 15, 1997. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite Diana wanting to draw attention to a humanitarian crisis, her "public endorsement of the Red Cross's campaign for a worldwide ban on mines was out of step with the U.K. government policy at the time," the BBC reported.

Numerous U.K. politicians criticized her trip, including Junior Defence Minister Earl Howe, who called Diana "a 'loose cannon' and 'ill-informed' on the issue" of landmines, per the news outlet.

In response to press questions on the controversy, she replied, "I'm only trying to highlight a problem that is happening around the world, that's all."

Diana spoke with landmine victims in Angola. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Diana added, "I'm not a political figure, nor do I want to be one. I come with my heart and I want to bring awareness to people in distress, whether it is in Angola or any part of the world."

At the end of the day, the princess summed up the reason for her visit in one powerful sentence. "The fact is I am a humanitarian figure, always have been and always will be."