Prince William's "Humble" Appearance Echoes Princess Diana and Shows the "Type of King He's Going to Be," Says Royal Expert
"She was very much like this and was happy to go against protocols by putting herself out there," Darren Stanton says of Diana.
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Prince William left BBC Radio 1 DJ Greg James in “shock” on March 17 when he turned up to support the radio personality’s charity bike ride across the U.K., and one royal expert says William’s down-to-earth appearance is bringing back memories of Princess Diana.
The Prince of Wales recently spoke with James for a panel discussion on men’s mental health, when the DJ casually suggested the future King could stop by and join him for a turn on his tandem bicycle. But when William did just that on St. Patrick’s Day, James said, “I didn't think he'd actually call my bluff.”
Speaking on behalf of Betfair Casino, body language expert and behavioral analyst Darren Stanton says that the Prince of Wales “seemed genuinely happy during the bike ride—he wanted to be visible and in the thick of it.” He continued that the surprise appearance was “indicative of his mother, Princess Diana. She was very much like this and was happy to go against protocols by putting herself out there.”Article continues below
William and James shared an easy banter as they rode through Yorkshire, with the Prince of Wales yelling to a group of onlookers “He’s hallucinating!” and “It’s a lookalike!” when James called out “It’s Prince William!”
Stanton says that the future King is “at his happiest” when he’s taking part in relaxed situations like this and “dressed so casually.” The body language expert shared, “He is genuinely happy to meet people and have an air about him when there’s no preconceived pressure.”
Prince William has been clear about his goals to make the monarchy more "accessible," and Stanton says that his tandem ride was “a very powerful statement to make.”
“This interaction shows what type of King he is going to be,” he continued. “William has rocked up to this non-royal event brilliantly and demonstrated his humbleness. He is very grounded and respects everyone. It clearly shows he is prepared to get his hands dirty and interact with people.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.