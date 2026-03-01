Earlier this week, Princess Kate and Prince William made a special trip to Wales ahead of the country's annual St. David's Day celebration. To celebrate the important day on March 1, William and Kate took to social media to share a personal message in Welsh. For the occasion, the Princess of Wales rewore an unforgettable outfit from her closet, while royal experts labeled her as "impressive."

After rewearing her raspberry and rose Gucci gown from 2019 to the 2026 BAFTAs, Princess Kate showed that she's all about the sleek royal rewear. During her March 1 Instagram appearance, Princess Kate opted for her red and black houndstooth midi dress from Alessandra Rich, which she accessorized with her beloved Cartier Trinity earrings and a small daffodil—the national symbol of Wales—on her lapel.

In their Instagram video, Prince William told viewers in Welsh (via Hello! magazine), "To everyone in Wales, a very Happy St David's Day! It is a beautiful country, with a rich history and wonderful people." Princess Kate continued, "Wales is very close to our hearts, and we look forward to every visit. Wishing you a day full of celebration with family and friends."

Kate has worn the Alessandra Rich dress on only one occasion prior to delivering her St. David's Day message. On May 19, 2021, the Princess of Wales wore the fitted dress for the reopening of London's V&A Museum following a COVID-19 pandemic lockdown.

Kate Middleton wears her Alessandra Rich dress to visit the V&A Museum on May 19, 2021. (Image credit: Jonathan Buckmaster - WPA Pool/Getty Images)

Following Kate's visit to Wales earlier this week, one royal expert celebrated the princess's prowess when it came to interacting with the general public.

In an interview with royal historian David Starkey, the Telegraph shared, "On the subject of William and Catherine, he is a particular fan of hers, describing her as well-educated and impressive with 'an air of natural personal authority.'"

As for William and Kate's future on the throne, Starkey told the outlet, "They are an attractive, youngish couple and that's a very important symbol. But equally, just going around the country being nice to people wearing Wellingtons or turning up in the rain isn't enough."

Luckily, it seems as though the Prince and Princess of Wales are more than ready to put in the necessary hard work.