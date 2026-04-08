Zendaya Leaves No Crumbs with Her Flawless Hydro Bob at the 'Euphoria' Season 3 Premiere
The wet and wavy look is so chic.
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Zendaya officially debuted her bixie haircut during Paris Fashion Week after secretly getting the chop shortly before Christmas, and since then, it's already lived several lives. She's gone from wearing it in its naturally curly state to giving it a sleek and chic style at the 98th Academy Awards. Now she's finally giving it the hydro bixie treatment.
The 29-year-old joined her co-stars at the Los Angeles premiere of the long-awaited third season of HBO's Euphoria on April 7, where she wore a backless halter gown from Ashi Studio that came in a rich chocolate brown color. She's fresh off the press tour for her new film, The Drama, where she hit four red carpet events wearing dramatic hair and makeup looks that included a blue smokey eye and dark "siren eyes" makeup, so it was only right that she keep the momentum going at Tuesday night's event. On her eyes, she wore warm eyeshadow with black eyeliner while her hair was given a glossy, almost-wet texture, courtesy of her hairstylist Ursula Stephen.
"We wanted to play off the texture we did for the last carpet, but a little tougher," Stephen said in a statement. "We started with clean, wet hair and blew the hair away from the face."Article continues below
Hydro bobs and wet hairstyles don't seem to be going anywhere for spring 2026. Earlier this year, hairstylist Gregory Patterson predicted that the wet look would be one of the year's most requested red carpet hairstyles. “Think of creating a really high-gloss polish that is intentionally shine-enhanced through finish products, but without looking overly wet,” he previously told MC.
Stephen also gave a little more insight into how she achieved wet and wavy style on Zendaya, including a few of the products she used. Read ahead to get the look.
Stephen started off by using blow dry brush that dries the hair without using an extreme amount of hair.
A lightweight hair oil will also give you a glossy, shiny finish.
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Danielle Jackson is the senior beauty writer at Marie Claire. She has nearly a decade of experience covering beauty, lifestyle, and entertainment and was previously the senior beauty editor at Women's Health, where she thoughtfully covered topics related to skincare, haircare, aesthetics, and wellness. Before that, she spent three years as an assistant beauty editor at PS, and in the years since, her work has appeared in titles like Vogue, InStyle, Glamour, and more. Danielle graduated from the University of Georgia with a BA in English, and has lived in Brooklyn for almost ten years. When she's not writing, you can find her reading romance novels and talking about sunscreen. You can find her on Instagram @danielleknecole.