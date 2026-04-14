Katie Holmes Gives Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Her Stamp of Approval
The best part? Her whole outfit costs less than $130.
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Katie Holmes has been a fan of Old Navy since long before Zac Posen became its chief creative officer in February 2024. (Photographic evidence suggests she's been shopping there since at least 2015.) So, when the mall brand announced its second-ever designer collaboration—this time with Christopher John Rogers—she was first in line at the launch party.
Stylist Brie Welch got first dibs on the 43-piece collection, and went straight for the $59.99 Keyhole Sweater. The ribbed long sleeve riffs on the designer's beloved knits, and features a black-and-white collar, cropped hemline, and a keyhole cut-out at the back. She paired it to the Side Stripe Wide-Leg Jeans, also part of the collaboration. These retail for $64.99, meaning her whole Old Navy x Chirstopher John Rogers outfit would set you back less than $130.
Fashion features editor Emma Childs rubbed elbows with Holmes at the New York City soirée, right after perusing the collection with Rogers himself. Her selects from the collaboration are "proof that even someone whose style skews more minimal—i.e., Miss Holmes—can find a playful piece from the new Old Navy collection that still works for them," she tells me. That's exactly what Rogers hoped would be the takeaway of the partnership, Childs adds: fun fashion for all.Article continues below
Holmes's pointy black pumps didn't hail from Posen's latest designer collaboration, but the Christian Louboutins are very her. In fact, she wore a similar pair of black Isabel Marant heels with skinny-fit denim overalls from Old Navy back in 2015 and to a party hosted by the retailer the year before that.
Though her denim collection is well-stocked with designer labels ranging from Maison Margiela to R13, Holmes still can't resist the allure of Old Navy jeans. (Which, same.)
Shop Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Pieces I Think Katie Holmes Should Wear Next
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Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.