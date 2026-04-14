Katie Holmes has been a fan of Old Navy since long before Zac Posen became its chief creative officer in February 2024. (Photographic evidence suggests she's been shopping there since at least 2015.) So, when the mall brand announced its second-ever designer collaboration—this time with Christopher John Rogers—she was first in line at the launch party.

Stylist Brie Welch got first dibs on the 43-piece collection, and went straight for the $59.99 Keyhole Sweater. The ribbed long sleeve riffs on the designer's beloved knits, and features a black-and-white collar, cropped hemline, and a keyhole cut-out at the back. She paired it to the Side Stripe Wide-Leg Jeans, also part of the collaboration. These retail for $64.99, meaning her whole Old Navy x Chirstopher John Rogers outfit would set you back less than $130.

Katie Holmes posed solo in two Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers pieces. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Fashion features editor Emma Childs rubbed elbows with Holmes at the New York City soirée, right after perusing the collection with Rogers himself. Her selects from the collaboration are "proof that even someone whose style skews more minimal—i.e., Miss Holmes—can find a playful piece from the new Old Navy collection that still works for them," she tells me. That's exactly what Rogers hoped would be the takeaway of the partnership, Childs adds: fun fashion for all.

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Holmes's pointy black pumps didn't hail from Posen's latest designer collaboration, but the Christian Louboutins are very her. In fact, she wore a similar pair of black Isabel Marant heels with skinny-fit denim overalls from Old Navy back in 2015 and to a party hosted by the retailer the year before that.

Though her denim collection is well-stocked with designer labels ranging from Maison Margiela to R13, Holmes still can't resist the allure of Old Navy jeans. (Which, same.)

Shop Old Navy x Christopher John Rogers Pieces I Think Katie Holmes Should Wear Next