Of the many Coachella stories I have (I was there in the desert for the Tupac hologram, the Red Hot Chili Peppers singing through an intense sandstorm, and Calvin Harris bringing out Rihanna as a surprise guest to perform “We Found Love”), my favorite personal fun fact was that the date of my senior prom had to be moved because 70 percent of the junior and senior classes was going to Coachella instead. Very LA of everyone and speaks volumes of just how prolific this music festival was—and still is.

Coachella will always hold a special place in my heart, and as weekend 1 kicks off, the best nail looks of this week give me that nostalgic festival feeling. We’ve got Kylie Jenner’s minimally chic jeweled mani that I’m lowkey obsessed with. Then, there are many spring florals that channel that quintessential flower-crown energy in a cool, modern way. There are also sparkle and velvet finishes that are just super fun.

Sometimes I miss my festival era. Maybe I’ll go one more time before fully retiring that part of my life. Until then, here are the 10 best nail looks of the week.

Plum and Baby Blue Swirls

Plum and Baby Blue Swirls A photo posted by on

Plum and baby blue is such a rich color combo that I need to adopt more into my life. Nail artist Ivana mixes the colors in fun swirls that makes me want to go out and party.

Soft Berries

Soft Berries A photo posted by on

One of my favorite parts about spring is how playful everything is. This nail look by celebrity nail artist Queenie Nguyen is a whimsical combo of the classic French tip with delicate polka dots and adorable mini blueberry designs.

Coachella Florals

Coachella Florals A photo posted by on

Sometimes all you need is some blinged out jewels to make a statement. Celebrity nail artist Zola Ganzorigt goes the minimal chic route for Kylie Jenner’s mani, simply putting jeweled floral shapes on a glossy nude base.

Tortoise Chrome & Jade

Tortoise Chrome & Jade A photo posted by on

I love an unexpected combo of some of my favorite nail art (because why settle on one when you can have it all?). Celebrity nail artist Akemi Santiago mixes a butter yellow French mani, tortoise shell, chrome, and jade in a modern, abstract design for the ultimate cool-girl mani.

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Spring Glam

Spring Glam A photo posted by on

Please give me all the florals, pastels, and stripes. Nail artist Bee Hoxha paints on all the fun spring designs and bright colors for an eclectic glam nail.

Delicate Nude

Delicate Nude A photo posted by on

Alexa Demie’s Euphoria season 3 premiere nail look is pretty much the perfect nude nail. Celebrity nail artist and Chanel ambassador Betina Goldstein opts for a medium-almond shape and a translucent, glossy nude for a classic glam mani.

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Glassy Spring Green

Glassy Spring Green A photo posted by on

One of my favorite things about velvet nails is how mesmerizing they are to look at; I feel like I’m in a peaceful trance that resets my frenetic energy. Nail artist San Sung Kim updates a glossy velvet base with this glassy spring green for something really pretty.

Ladybug Luck

Ladybug Luck A photo posted by on

It’s been said that a ladybug landing on you is a sign of good fortune. So if you want to create good luck for yourself, why not opt for some ladybug nail designs? Created by Vanity Project’s Ayumu Takasawa , these mini ladybugs on a leaf-like base make for the ideal spring mani.

Mix Match

Mix Match A photo posted by on

This eclectic mix from nail artist Laura Jane is just so fun. You get polka dots, blooming gel, and rich earth tones that are bold on their own and come together quite nicely.

Mystic Vibes

Mystic Vibes A photo posted by on

As a woo-woo girly, I love anything that calls in the good vibes. This look from celebrity nail artist Sarah Chue uses unicorn colors of magenta and deep purple that make for a magical mix with a good aura feel.

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