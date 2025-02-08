Princess Diana Once Wore an Unbelievable "Disguise" for a Secret Night Out With an A-List Singer
"We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren."
Princess Diana was friends with a plethora of celebrities, many of whom have since shared amazing stories about the royal. From her unforgettable dances with John Travolta and Tom Selleck to her secret crush on Kevin Costner, Princess Diana made an impact on everyone she met. And according to actress Cleo Rocos, the former Princess of Wales once wore a frankly unbelievable disguise for a night out with Queen singer Freddie Mercury.
In her 2013 book Power Of Positive Drinking, Rocos revealed (via the Express) that she spent one fateful night with Princess Diana, Mercury, and broadcaster Kenny Everett. The evening started out with the group drinking champagne and watching Golden Girls, but the plan changed to include a visit to the gay bar Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London.
According to Rocos, Mercury found a way to help "let the girl have some fun"—by disguising her as a "rather eccentrically dressed gay male model." Rocos wrote in her book of Diana's disguise, "She did look like a beautiful young man."
Miraculously, Princess Diana managed to go incognito the entire night, even buying her own drinks at the bar, according to Rocos. "We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren," the actress wrote. "Diana and Freddie were giggling." She continued, "Once the transaction was completed, we looked at one another, united in our triumphant quest. We did it!"
Rocos's recollection of her night out with Princess Diana is definitely reminiscent of a story told by Sarah Ferguson. Ahead of her July 23, 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, Ferguson invited Diana to her bachelorette party. During an appearance on "Thornton's White Wine Question Time" podcast (via The Independent), Ferguson revealed, "[At my bachelorette party], we did dress up as policewomen, and we were arrested by Parks Police." The Duchess of York continued, "We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate [the police officer's] smoky bacon crisps."
Ferguson and Diana were allegedly arrested as, in the U.K., it's illegal to impersonate a police officer. Thankfully, the royals didn't end up in prison. "We got off eventually, but I was hauled in front of the boss [Queen Elizabeth] the next day with [Diana]," Ferguson explained. "But, luckily, [Her Majesty] did laugh."
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
