Princess Diana Once Wore an Unbelievable "Disguise" for a Secret Night Out With an A-List Singer

Princess Diana was friends with a plethora of celebrities, many of whom have since shared amazing stories about the royal. From her unforgettable dances with John Travolta and Tom Selleck to her secret crush on Kevin Costner, Princess Diana made an impact on everyone she met. And according to actress Cleo Rocos, the former Princess of Wales once wore a frankly unbelievable disguise for a night out with Queen singer Freddie Mercury.

In her 2013 book Power Of Positive Drinking, Rocos revealed (via the Express) that she spent one fateful night with Princess Diana, Mercury, and broadcaster Kenny Everett. The evening started out with the group drinking champagne and watching Golden Girls, but the plan changed to include a visit to the gay bar Royal Vauxhall Tavern in London.

Princess Diana reportedly went incognito in a London bar. (Image credit: Princess Diana Archive/Getty Images)

'The Power of Positive Drinking' by Cleo Rocos $14.99 at Amazon

According to Rocos, Mercury found a way to help "let the girl have some fun"—by disguising her as a "rather eccentrically dressed gay male model." Rocos wrote in her book of Diana's disguise, "She did look like a beautiful young man."

Miraculously, Princess Diana managed to go incognito the entire night, even buying her own drinks at the bar, according to Rocos. "We were nudging each other like naughty schoolchildren," the actress wrote. "Diana and Freddie were giggling." She continued, "Once the transaction was completed, we looked at one another, united in our triumphant quest. We did it!"

"Diana and Freddie were giggling." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Rocos's recollection of her night out with Princess Diana is definitely reminiscent of a story told by Sarah Ferguson. Ahead of her July 23, 1986 wedding to Prince Andrew, Ferguson invited Diana to her bachelorette party. During an appearance on "Thornton's White Wine Question Time" podcast (via The Independent ), Ferguson revealed, "[At my bachelorette party], we did dress up as policewomen, and we were arrested by Parks Police." The Duchess of York continued, "We were put in the back of a Parks Police van and Diana then leant and ate [the police officer's] smoky bacon crisps."

Ferguson and Diana were allegedly arrested as, in the U.K., it's illegal to impersonate a police officer. Thankfully, the royals didn't end up in prison. "We got off eventually, but I was hauled in front of the boss [Queen Elizabeth] the next day with [Diana]," Ferguson explained. "But, luckily, [Her Majesty] did laugh."