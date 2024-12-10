Princess Diana's Friend Reveals Donald Trump Once "Bombarded" the Royal With Flowers in Attempt to Pursue Her
"Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife."
When Prince William met Donald Trump after the reopening ceremony of Notre Dame cathedral on Dec. 6, the U.S. president elect said the two had a "great" talk, but a topic that likely didn't come up was the royal's late mother, Princess Diana.
In the '90s, Trump reportedly had a bit of a crush on the People's Princess, as recalled in an article written by her friend Selina Scott—a story that has been making the rounds again after William's meeting with the president elect.
"He bombarded Diana at Kensington Palace with massive bouquets of flowers, each worth hundreds of pounds," Scott wrote in a 2015 Sunday Times story (via People) adding, "Trump clearly saw Diana as the ultimate trophy wife."
"As the roses and orchids piled up at her apartment she became increasingly concerned about what she should do," Scott wrote. "It had begun to feel as if Trump was stalking her."
When Diana asked for advice on the situation—"He gives me the creeps," she told Scott—the broadcaster told her to "just throw them in the bin."
"Diana laughed," Scott added. However, once the story built up steam, Trump denied having a thing for Princess Diana, telling Piers Morgan (via Newsweek) that Scott's claims were "totally false."
"I liked her," Trump said. "I met her in New York once standing in line and we were all shaking hands and that was the only time I ever met her. I read that story that I was calling her or something and it was so false."
He added that he had "no interest from that standpoint. But I did meet her once and I thought she was lovely."
An interview with Howard Stern years before seems to suggest otherwise. When the radio host—per the Daily Beast—asked Trump in 1997 if he "could've nailed" Princess Diana, the business tycoon replied, "I think I could have."
In 2000, Trump appeared on the Howard Stern Show again, and when the controversial radio personality asked, "Would you have slept with her?" (referring to Diana), Trump replied, "Without even hesitation."
So what did Trump and the Prince of Wales discuss?
According to the New York Post, Trump said he spoke to the Prince of Wales for "a little more than half an hour" about a variety of topics, including King Charles and Princess Kate.
"I asked him about his wife and he said she’s doing well," Trump said. "I asked him about his father and his father is fighting very hard, and he loves his father and he loves his wife, so it was sad." The president elect also shared that he thought Prince William looked "better in person," calling him "handsome." Like mother, like son?
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
