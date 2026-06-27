Princess Diana "Was Infuriated" by How Her Divorce Was Handled by Queen Elizabeth II, Says Former Royal Butler
"'This is my marriage and it is no one else's business!' she yelled."
Princess Diana lived her life in an international spotlight after marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981. Unfortunately, the couple endured a somewhat tumultuous marriage, which led to divorce. And according to one of Diana's former royal butlers, the princess wasn't entirely happy with the way her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, handled the divorce.
In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell recalled Diana receiving a personal letter from Queen Elizabeth II regarding the princess's separation from King Charles.
"It began, as always, 'Dearest Diana' and ended, 'With love from Mama,'" Burrell explained. "This letter, though, was different from any other I had read and, as The Queen's former footman, I felt uncomfortable as I read it."
Burrell continued, "I was talking to the back of the princess's head as she remained on the [couch] but I needed to express my discomfort. 'I'm not sure I should be reading this, it says 'in the strictest of confidence.'"
In spite of his reservations, Burrell reportedly read the letter aloud to Princess Diana, who "jumped up, agitated, and began pacing."
According to the former butler, Diana exclaimed, "The Prime Minister and the Archbishop of Canterbury! My divorce has been discussed with John Major and George Carey before it has been discussed with me."
Burrell continued, "The princess was infuriated that The Queen had consulted the government and the church first...'This is my marriage and it is no one else's business!' she yelled."
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
Ultimately, Princess Diana reportedly "felt that her divorce, just like her marriage, was being handled as if it were a business matter," per Burrell.
Despite describing Queen Elizabeth's letter as "sympathetic, delicate, and devoid of anger," Burrell also suggested that the monarch was "a mother-in-law frustrated with the behavior of both parties, emphasizing that a divorce could not inflict further damage on the two sons who had suffered enough over the previous years."
Divorce is complicated, regardless of who you're married to, but it's clear that being a member of the Royal Family makes the entire process even more challenging for everyone involved.
Amy Mackelden is the weekend editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.