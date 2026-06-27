Princess Diana lived her life in an international spotlight after marrying King Charles on July 29, 1981. Unfortunately, the couple endured a somewhat tumultuous marriage, which led to divorce. And according to one of Diana's former royal butlers, the princess wasn't entirely happy with the way her mother-in-law, Queen Elizabeth II, handled the divorce.

In his book A Royal Duty, former royal butler Paul Burrell recalled Diana receiving a personal letter from Queen Elizabeth II regarding the princess's separation from King Charles.

"It began, as always, 'Dearest Diana' and ended, 'With love from Mama,'" Burrell explained. "This letter, though, was different from any other I had read and, as The Queen's former footman, I felt uncomfortable as I read it."

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Burrell continued, "I was talking to the back of the princess's head as she remained on the [couch] but I needed to express my discomfort. 'I'm not sure I should be reading this, it says 'in the strictest of confidence.'"

"The princess was infuriated that The Queen had consulted the government and the church first." (Image credit: Jayne Fincher/Getty Images/Princess Diana Archive)

In spite of his reservations, Burrell reportedly read the letter aloud to Princess Diana, who "jumped up, agitated, and began pacing."

According to the former butler, Diana exclaimed, "The Prime Minister and the Archbishop of Canterbury! My divorce has been discussed with John Major and George Carey before it has been discussed with me."

Burrell continued, "The princess was infuriated that The Queen had consulted the government and the church first...'This is my marriage and it is no one else's business!' she yelled."

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Ultimately, Princess Diana reportedly "felt that her divorce, just like her marriage, was being handled as if it were a business matter," per Burrell.

Princess Diana reportedly "felt that her divorce, just like her marriage, was being handled as if it were a business matter." (Image credit: Getty Images)

Despite describing Queen Elizabeth's letter as "sympathetic, delicate, and devoid of anger," Burrell also suggested that the monarch was "a mother-in-law frustrated with the behavior of both parties, emphasizing that a divorce could not inflict further damage on the two sons who had suffered enough over the previous years."

Divorce is complicated, regardless of who you're married to, but it's clear that being a member of the Royal Family makes the entire process even more challenging for everyone involved.