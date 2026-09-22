Gigi Hadid Arrives at Milan Fashion Week In the Ultimate Fashion-Girl Airport Outfit

The striped shirt is a fall essential.

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Gigi Hadid styled a striped shirt from Prada with brown corduroy bottoms, black loafers, and a Miu Miu bag at Milan Fashion Week
(Image credit: Backgrid)

Gigi Hadid isn't just a supermodel but a professional traveler, too. While recreating her runway looks might require connections to creative directors, it's easy to channel her cool-girl airport attire on your next flight. Case in point: On September 22, when Hadid arrived in Italy for Vogue World in Milan a laid-back chic look that could go from plane to work.

Hours before the fifth annual fashion show took over the Galleria Vittorio Emanuele II, Hadid was spotted backstage in a pale pink, long-sleeve shirt from Prada (whose Milan Fashion Week runway show was the same day), chocolate brown corduroy bottoms, and work-appropriate soft leather loafers.

Gigi Hadid styled a striped shirt from Prada with brown corduroy bottoms, black loafers, and a Miu Miu bag at Milan Fashion Week

Gigi Hadid arrived at Vogue World 2026 wearing Fashion Month's favorite shirt trend.

(Image credit: Backgrid)

Then, Guest in Residence founder sported Miu Miu's Pocket Bag, a shoulder style known for its protruding zipper pouches. To finish her off-duty outfit, Hadid accessorized with cat-eye sunglasses, a brown belt shade-matched to her bag, and diamond drop earrings. Fashion Month spectators may recognize her comfort-first footwear and Miu Miu purse: At New York Fashion Week, Hadid exited Tommy Hilfiger's spring runway show with the fall hero items in tow.

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In addition to looking comfortably polished, Hadid's striped shirt tapped into a big Fashion Month trend. Fashion editor Lauren Tappan spotted stripes on the Spring 2026 runways of Zimmermann, Dolce & Gabbana, and more.

Outside Spring/Summer 2027 shows in NYC, horizontal lines in all shades and sizes also graced the street style circuit. While one showgoer wore a brown Staud crewneck with a cool blue collar with jeans, another dressed the trend up in a pantsuit. Stylist and writer Gabriella Karefa-Johnson joined the striped-shirt bandwagon, pairing a navy-and-camel long-sleeve with a lace-trimmed slip skirt.

Guests wore the striped shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

One NYFW guest wore white after Labor Day with the striped shirt trend.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guests wore the striped shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Two NYFW showgoers styled striped shirts on the same crosswalk.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Gabriella Karefa-Johnson wore the striped shirt trend at New York Fashion Week 2026

Much like Hadid, Gabriella Karefa-Johnson chose a long-sleeve shirt, too.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Meanwhile, at London Fashion Week, striped shirts looked preppier than ever. The Montreal-based influencer Grece Ghanem tucked a red, white, and black polo from Marks & Spencer into a wrap-style camel skirt, contrasting the sportiness with heels and a mini bag.

Guests wore the striped shirt trend at London Fashion Week 2026

Grece Ghanem wore Marks & Spencer's striped polo shirt in London.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Stripes then appeared on a baby-blue-and-brown top and a tomato-red-and-green rugby dress.

Guests wore the striped shirt trend at London Fashion Week 2026

Another LFW guest went posh with their pre- and post-show outfit.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

Guests wore the striped shirt trend at London Fashion Week 2026

Striped decorated this LFW guest's rugby shirtdress.

(Image credit: Getty Images)

This summer, everyone from Julia Roberts and Lori Harvey to Natalia Bryant and Hadid wore striped styles on repeat, too. Now, as you transition your closet from summer to fall, make sure to save a spot (or two) for a shirt à la Hadid.

Shop Travel Outfits Inspired by Gigi Hadid

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Meguire Hennes
Meguire Hennes
Staff Writer, Fashion

Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.

Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good, and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.