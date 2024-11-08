Prince William Admits Princess Charlotte Burst Into Tears When He First Grew His Beard So He Had "To Shave It Off"

Prince William’s beard might have sent fans into a frenzy this summer, but it turns out there’s one royal who isn’t a fan of facial hair. In a new interview (via People) the Prince of Wales revealed that Princess Charlotte was in “floods of tears” when she first saw her dad’s new look.

William, 42, sat down with a group of journalists as he wrapped up his trip to Cape Town, South Africa to promote the Earthshot Prize on Nov. 7, and among deeper topics like Princess Kate and King Charles’s cancer journeys, he opened up about his headline-making beard for the first time.

The Prince of Wales revealed his facial hair to fans during a video the royal couple created (along with Snoop Dog, David Beckham and more) to congratulate British athletes after the Paris Olympics in August. The clip instantly went viral. However, behind the scenes, there were some tears in the Wales household.

“Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time,” William said, adding there were “floods of tears” from his 9-year-old daughter. She was so upset, in fact, that the devoted dad decided to “shave it off.”

William's facial hair wasn't popular with Princess Charlotte at first. (Image credit: Getty Images)

However, he had a change of heart. “I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” the Prince of Wales said of his decision to grow his beard back.

This explains why William was beard-free in photos snapped of the prince attending church on August 25, but then showed off his fan-favorite facial hair again in early September.

Per People, when a reporter commented that the beard gave Prince William—who sported a thrifted blue blazer from a London vintage shop after rocking one at the Earthshot Prize ceremony— a more "relaxed" appearance, he was surprised by the comment.

Stay In The Know Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Contact me with news and offers from other Future brands Receive email from us on behalf of our trusted partners or sponsors

Charlotte made her dad a bracelet to wear on his trip to South Africa. (Image credit: Getty Images)

“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” the prince remarked.

On that note, the Prince of Wales also discussed his tough 2024, during which both his father and his wife were diagnosed with cancer. “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” he shared.

At the end of the day, William said focusing on family has got him through the past year. And even if Charlotte might not be the biggest fan of her dad's makeover, she made him an adorable gift to wear during his trip to South Africa. The princess crafted a beaded bracelet that read "PAPA," which William proudly wore throughout his week of engagements.