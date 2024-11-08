Prince William Admits Princess Charlotte Burst Into Tears When He First Grew His Beard So He Had "To Shave It Off"
It's not for everyone.
Prince William’s beard might have sent fans into a frenzy this summer, but it turns out there’s one royal who isn’t a fan of facial hair. In a new interview (via People) the Prince of Wales revealed that Princess Charlotte was in “floods of tears” when she first saw her dad’s new look.
William, 42, sat down with a group of journalists as he wrapped up his trip to Cape Town, South Africa to promote the Earthshot Prize on Nov. 7, and among deeper topics like Princess Kate and King Charles’s cancer journeys, he opened up about his headline-making beard for the first time.
The Prince of Wales revealed his facial hair to fans during a video the royal couple created (along with Snoop Dog, David Beckham and more) to congratulate British athletes after the Paris Olympics in August. The clip instantly went viral. However, behind the scenes, there were some tears in the Wales household.
“Well Charlotte didn’t like it the first time,” William said, adding there were “floods of tears” from his 9-year-old daughter. She was so upset, in fact, that the devoted dad decided to “shave it off.”
However, he had a change of heart. “I thought, hang on a second, and I convinced her it was going to be okay,” the Prince of Wales said of his decision to grow his beard back.
This explains why William was beard-free in photos snapped of the prince attending church on August 25, but then showed off his fan-favorite facial hair again in early September.
Per People, when a reporter commented that the beard gave Prince William—who sported a thrifted blue blazer from a London vintage shop after rocking one at the Earthshot Prize ceremony— a more "relaxed" appearance, he was surprised by the comment.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
“It’s interesting you say that, because I couldn't be less relaxed this year, so it's very interesting you're all seeing that,” the prince remarked.
On that note, the Prince of Wales also discussed his tough 2024, during which both his father and his wife were diagnosed with cancer. “Honestly? It’s been dreadful. It’s probably been the hardest year in my life,” he shared.
At the end of the day, William said focusing on family has got him through the past year. And even if Charlotte might not be the biggest fan of her dad's makeover, she made him an adorable gift to wear during his trip to South Africa. The princess crafted a beaded bracelet that read "PAPA," which William proudly wore throughout his week of engagements.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.”
-
Madonna Eats "F*** Trump" Cake and Shares Her Upset Over the Election
Madge has made her thoughts very clear.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Kamala Harris' Stepdaughter Ella Emhoff Reacts to Trump Victory
She's devastated.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Olivia Rodrigo Removed Her Song From a Trump Campaign TikTok: "Don't Use My Sound Ever Again"
Don't mess with Olivia.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Why Prince William Was Heckled By Angry Protesters in South Africa
"Go home, you're not welcome."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Reveals One Thing He Shares With Brother Prince Harry While Visiting South Africa
"I can be myself," the prince said.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Hosts a Supermodel BBQ in South Africa
Sorry, Kate.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Attends Earthshot Prize Ceremony in a Thrifted Blazer He Found at a Vintage Store As He Shares Royal Family's Sustainable Habits
"You just try to do what you can."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Prince William Shares the "Tough Question" Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Keep Asking Him—And It Might Surprise You
"My children ask me this regularly."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Brooklyn Beckham Tells Andy Cohen What Prince William Is Really Like
"Is there something about him that people don't get?" Cohen asked.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Dolly Parton Has Invited Prince George, Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis to Dollywood After Turning Down Tea With Princess Kate
"I’d give Kate my mashed potatoes."
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The “Hottest British Royal You’ve Never Heard Of” Has Started Military Training at the Same School as Prince William and Prince Harry
We love a man in uniform.
By Kristin Contino Published