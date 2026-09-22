Prince Harry Says Archie and Lilibet Don’t “Diss” Him For One Thing Since They Moved to England

When asked by Emily Nash of Hello! magazine what the “most British thing” he had taken part in with his wife and kids since moving to England last month, Harry replied, “Gone for a walk. Lots of walks. Isn’t that the most British thing?”
After pondering the question for a moment, he added that he’d “already tried beans on toast” with his kids when they lived in California, but it “didn’t go down very well at all.” Instead, Archie and Lilibet have a surprising new favorite food, and it’s “Marmite on crumpets.”
“Please tell me that’s a British thing, because it’s always been in my life,” the Duke of Sussex said. “And now the kids are eating Marmite on crumpets, which is a big moment for me.”
Apparently, Prince Archie and Princess Lilibet changed their tune about the yeast-based spread after making fun of their dad for eating it in California. “They used to diss me for having Marmite in the house,” Harry admitted, adding that “now they’re in the U.K.” the Marmite debate is “water under the bridge.”
During the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry also revealed some of Princess Lilibet's fashion favorites. While speaking with one award winner, Margot Jones-Billington, the Duke of Sussex commented on her glittery shoes and dress.
“You obviously love sparkles,” Prince Harry told Margot, per People. “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color.”
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Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Showand many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.