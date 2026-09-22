Prince Harry Tells a Little Girl About Princess Lilibet's Fashion Favorites at WellChild Awards

The Duke of Sussex shared that his daughter has a lot in common with one of the event's inspirational winners.

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Prince Harry shaking hands with a little girl at the WellChild Awards
(Image credit: Getty Images)

The WellChild Awards are a highlight on Prince Harry’s September calendar each year, and the Duke of Sussex shared some tidbits about his own kids, Archie and Lilibet, at the event on September 22.

The annual awards honor seriously ill kids and their families, and Margot Jones-Billington, 6, was this year’s winner of the Inspirational Child 4-6 Award. Margot experienced a brain bleed and stroke when she was a toddler and faces a number of challenges today, but she was all smiles as she met Harry at the Lancaster Hotel in London.

While speaking with Margot and her mother, Prince Harry revealed that Princess Lilibet shares some of the same things in common with the award winner.

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Prince Harry points to Margot Jones-Billington's sparkly sneakers during the 2026 WellChild Awards in London.

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“You obviously love sparkles,” the Duke of Sussex told Margot, pointing to her glittery sneakers (via People). “I have a boy and a girl who are seven and five. My little girl loves sparkles and she loves pink. That’s her favorite color.”

Margot also chose a royally-approved dress for the occasion, with her frilly, embroidered floral design appearing similar to the Needle & Thread styles beloved by Princess Kate.

During the WellChild Awards, Prince Harry gave an emotional speech paying tribute to the children in the audience, as well as their caretakers. “To all the mums and dads—most of us will never truly know the emotional ups and downs of your day,” he said. “But I sincerely hope that you take strength from nights like this.”

Harry's wife, Meghan Markle, did not join him for the event, although she attended when she was still a senior working royal. The WellChild Awards follow a busy week for Prince Harry, who attended the first Invictus Spirit Awards on September 17 and also launched the INSPIRE education program ahead of the Invictus Games in Birmingham in 2027.

Kristin Contino
Kristin Contino
Senior Royal and Celebrity Editor

Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.

Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.

Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.