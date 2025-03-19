Princess Diana Saw Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson's Divorce as a "Roadmap of How to Mess It Up"
The late princess used her brother-in-law and sister-in-law's split as a learning opportunity for her own breakup.
Divorce is never easy, but when you're a member of the Royal Family, the stakes—and the scrutiny—are even higher. In 1992, both Princess Diana and Prince Charles and Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson announced their separations, marking a disastrous year Queen Elizabeth dubbed as her "annus horribilis." The Duke and Duchess of York's split came first, and according to one royal author, Princess Diana viewed it as a master class in how not to handle a divorce.
Tina Brown, author of The Palace Papers, wrote that the late princess paid close attention to the way her longtime friend Ferguson navigated her separation from Andrew. "Diana, who knew she would soon face divorce herself, regarded her sister-in-law's negotiations as the road map of how to mess it up," Brown penned (via the Daily Mail).
One of Diana's key takeaways? Choosing the right lawyer. The Duchess of York had enlisted "someone from within royal circles," and Princess Diana made sure not to repeat the same mistake. She hired Anthony Julius, an outside lawyer that was independent from the royal establishment to fight in her corner—and this choice would prove crucial in securing the settlement she wanted.
In fact, per the publication, Diana's total settlement came in at £17 million versus Fergie's roughly £3 million, which included "a £350,000 settlement, £500,000 towards a house, and a £1.4million trust fund for Princesses Beatrice and Eugenie" along with "a modest monthly allowance."
When discussing her divorce settlement with the late Queen, Ferguson reportedly told her mother-in-law that all she wanted was "your friendship, ma'am"—an answer that surely cost her in terms of money.
"Fergie desperately wanted to claw back a relationship with the senior royals, failing to understand the Windsors' long-practiced art of pulling up the drawbridge irrevocably," Brown wrote in the book. However, this eventually proved to be wrong, as Ferguson enjoyed a long friendship with Queen Elizabeth up to her 2022 death and even takes care of the late monarch's beloved corgis today.
Brown pointed out that the Duchess of York seemed to navigate her divorce with "the same unerring naivety with which she mishandled everything else," and Diana saw that as a learning opportunity when she'd split from Charles later that year.
Stay In The Know
Get exclusive access to fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more.
However, even though she got more money, one thing Princess Diana didn't get came in the form of a confidentiality agreement. The Duchess of York never signed one, per the author, and this meant she was able to take on business deals to support herself, writing numerous books and appearing in everything from commercials to talk shows.
Kristin Contino is Marie Claire's Senior Royal and Celebrity editor. She's been covering royalty since 2018—including major moments such as the Platinum Jubilee, Queen Elizabeth II’s death and King Charles III's coronation—and places a particular focus on the British Royal Family's style and what it means.
Prior to working at Marie Claire, she wrote about celebrity and royal fashion at Page Six Style and covered royalty from around the world as chief reporter at Royal Central. Kristin has provided expert commentary for outlets including the BBC, Sky News, US Weekly, the Today Show and many others.
Kristin is also the published author of two novels, “The Legacy of Us” and “A House Full of Windsor.” She's passionate about travel, history, horses, and learning everything she can about her favorite city in the world, London.
-
Zoë Kravitz Taps The Row's Mary Janes to Elevate a Semi-Sheer Skirt
The actor mixed spring-favorite accessories for a late night out.
By Hanna Lustig Published
-
32 Celebrity Couples Who Coordinated Their Red Carpet Looks
Sartorial synergy.
By Katherine J. Igoe Published
-
Queen Camilla Once Joked "Don't Tell The King" After Proposing Hilarious Reality Show Idea
She'd certainly bring in a big audience.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
The Surprising Detail About Princess Diana's Earrings You Probably Missed at Kate Middleton's Latest Appearance
The Princess of Wales wore her late-mother-in-law's pearl drops for Commonwealth Day 2025.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
7 Times the Royal Family Broke Queen Elizabeth's More Understated "Rule"
These royal women are doing it their way.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Americans Have a Surprising Favorite Member of the Royal Family, Per Latest Poll—and It Isn't Princess Kate
The rankings are wildly different than the same U.K. survey.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Inside Princess Diana's Secret Island Getaways—And How They Differed From William and Kate's
The late royal enjoyed (mostly) private vacations thanks to one man's help.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana's Former Lover Speaks Out on Harry and William "Rift" in Rare Interview
James Hewitt shared his thoughts on how Diana would've handled the situation.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Sarah Ferguson Reflects on Her \201cMuch Loved Sister-in-Law\201d Princess Diana in New Message
The Duchess of York opened up about Diana's legacy on Instagram.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Meghan Markle Debuts a New Instagram Strategy in Diana-Approved Weekend Wear
The duchess soaked up some sun in a series of posts that departed from her usual content.
By Kristin Contino Published
-
Princess Diana "Destroyed" Prince Charles's Belongings During Their Doomed Honeymoon
The couple had "blazing rows" throughout their trip on the Royal Yacht Britannia.
By Kristin Contino Published