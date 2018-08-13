A Look at Prince Charles and Princess Diana's Tumultuous Relationship Through the Years

February 1989

Princess Diana finally decides to confront Camilla about the affair with her husband at her sister's birthday party (not at the event pictured here, though it's the same year). “I was terrified of her. I said, ‘I know what’s going on between you and Charles and I just want you to know that,'” Diana recalled on tape for her biographer, Andrew Morton.

“She said to me: ‘You’ve got everything you ever wanted. All the men in the world fall in love with you and you’ve got two beautiful children, what more do you want?’ So I said, ‘I want my husband’. And I said, ‘I’m sorry I’m in the way...and it must be hell for both of you. But I do know what’s going on. Don’t treat me like an idiot.'”