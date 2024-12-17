Queen Elizabeth's Final Words to Sarah Ferguson Were a Heartfelt Goodbye
"She knew me all my life and she loved me."
As Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson remained extremely close to Queen Elizabeth II. In a new interview, the Duchess of York has revealed the monarch's final words to her.
Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. In an interview with The Sunday Times, Ferguson shared the incredible last words the late Queen, whom she referred to as "Mumma," said to her. "Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough," Queen Elizabeth told her daughter-in-law prior to her death. "She knew me all my life and she loved me," the Duchess of York revealed.
Despite knowing the Queen since childhood, Ferguson revealed to the outlet that she remained "nervous" about spending time with the monarch. "She was the Queen of England," the Duchess explained.
Queen Elizabeth clearly trusted Ferguson implicitly, as she entrusted her beloved corgis to the Duke and Duchess of York when she died.
During the same interview, Ferguson shared her undying support for her ex-husband Prince Andrew, in spite of multiple scandals. Elaborating on their marriage, the Duchess of York told the outlet, "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew... I would do it all over again, 100 percent." She continued, "He's the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."
Ferguson also noted that she would stand by Andrew, no matter what happened in the future. "I won’t let him down," she told the publication. "He supports me as much as I support him. He's supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce."
The Duchess of York also revealed to The Sunday Times that she's developed a friendship with Queen Camilla. As Ferguson was best friends with Princess Diana, this revelation will likely come as a surprise to many royal fans.
Explaining how their friendship developed, Ferguson told the outlet, "Queen Camilla was close friends with Mum [the Duchess of York's late mother, Susan Barrantes], which is why we're so close now." Ferguson continued, "Diana was my best friend from the age of 14... That's why it's so big that The Queen and I get on now."
Amy Mackelden is a contributing editor at Marie Claire, where she covers celebrity and royal family news. She was the weekend editor at Harper’s BAZAAR for three years, where she covered breaking celebrity and entertainment news, royal stories, fashion, beauty, and politics. Prior to that, she spent a year as the joint weekend editor for Marie Claire, ELLE, and Harper's BAZAAR, and two years as an entertainment writer at Bustle. Her additional bylines include Cosmopolitan, People, The Independent, HelloGiggles, Biography, Shondaland, Best Products, New Statesman, Heat, and The Guardian. Her work has been syndicated by publications including Town & Country, Good Housekeeping, Esquire, Delish, Oprah Daily, Country Living, and Women's Health. Her celebrity interviews include Jennifer Aniston, Jessica Chastain, the cast of Selling Sunset, Emma Thompson, Jessica Alba, and Penn Badgley. In 2015, she delivered an academic paper at Kimposium, the world's first Kardashian conference.
Prince Andrew Reportedly Wants to Attend King Charles' Pre-Christmas Buckingham Palace Lunch, Despite His Recent Scandals
Will the Duke of York be a party crasher this holiday season?
By Amy Mackelden Published
32 Old Hollywood Hairstyles That Exude Glamour
Ready for a little vintage sparkle?
By Amanda Mitchell Published
King Charles and Queen Camilla Reportedly Counted on Sarah Ferguson to "Talk Some Sense" Into Prince Andrew
"There’s only so many times the duke can be asked to keep his head down and wait for the storm to pass."
By Kristin Contino Published
Princess Eugenie and Princess Beatrice Won't Be Spending Christmas With the Royal Family at Sandringham
They won't be celebrating the festive season with their parents, Prince Andrew and Sarah Ferguson, either.
By Amy Mackelden Published
Sarah Ferguson Reveals She's "So Close" With Queen Camilla Despite Princess Diana Having Been Her "Best Friend"
"It’s rather nice, and she reminds me of Mum."
By Kristin Contino Published
Queen Elizabeth Hilariously Shuts Down Photographer Annie Leibovitz With Brutal Comeback in Resurfaced Video
The late Queen didn't respond well to being told to take her crown off.
By Amy Mackelden Published
Sarah Ferguson Says She Supports Ex-Husband Prince Andrew Despite Recent Scandals: "I Won't Let Him Down"
When it comes to her marriage, Fergie said, "I would do it all over again, 100 percent."
By Kristin Contino Published
King Charles Warned Prince William Not to Make the Same Marriage Mistakes He Did, a Royal Expert Says
A royal author says the King told his son, "I neglected my marriage, and look what happened."
By Kayleigh Roberts Published
How the Royal Family's Christmas Celebration Will Be Different This Year Because of King Charles and Kate Middleton's Health Battles
A royal expert says this might be the reason behind the supersized guest list for this year's Sandringham celebration.
By Kayleigh Roberts Published