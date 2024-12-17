Queen Elizabeth's Final Words to Sarah Ferguson Were a Heartfelt Goodbye

As Prince Andrew's ex-wife, Sarah Ferguson remained extremely close to Queen Elizabeth II. In a new interview, the Duchess of York has revealed the monarch's final words to her.

Queen Elizabeth died on September 8, 2022 at the age of 96. In an interview with The Sunday Times , Ferguson shared the incredible last words the late Queen, whom she referred to as "Mumma," said to her. "Sarah, remember that yourself is good enough," Queen Elizabeth told her daughter-in-law prior to her death. "She knew me all my life and she loved me," the Duchess of York revealed.

Despite knowing the Queen since childhood, Ferguson revealed to the outlet that she remained "nervous" about spending time with the monarch. "She was the Queen of England," the Duchess explained.

Queen Elizabeth clearly trusted Ferguson implicitly, as she entrusted her beloved corgis to the Duke and Duchess of York when she died.

During the same interview, Ferguson shared her undying support for her ex-husband Prince Andrew, in spite of multiple scandals. Elaborating on their marriage, the Duchess of York told the outlet, "I was totally and utterly in love with Andrew... I would do it all over again, 100 percent." She continued, "He's the best, a great man with a great heart, and kind."

Ferguson also noted that she would stand by Andrew, no matter what happened in the future. "I won’t let him down," she told the publication. "He supports me as much as I support him. He's supported me through thick and thin, not just marriage or divorce."

The Duchess of York also revealed to The Sunday Times that she's developed a friendship with Queen Camilla. As Ferguson was best friends with Princess Diana, this revelation will likely come as a surprise to many royal fans.

Explaining how their friendship developed, Ferguson told the outlet, "Queen Camilla was close friends with Mum [the Duchess of York's late mother, Susan Barrantes], which is why we're so close now." Ferguson continued, "Diana was my best friend from the age of 14... That's why it's so big that The Queen and I get on now."