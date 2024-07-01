Princess Kate “Doesn’t Worry” About Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Behavior At Public Appearances

When Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales—emerge into the public eye, all eyes are firmly fixed on them. The world has watched and continues to watch them grow up, and in particular Louis—a natural born entertainer if there ever was one—has completely stolen the show at events like Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, multiple Trooping the Colour Buckingham Palace balcony appearances, and his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation in May 2023. Basically, wherever Louis is—he’s the center of attention.

God bless this child. (Image credit: Getty Images)

George and Charlotte are almost always perfectly behaved in public, but Louis? Well, Louis has a rambunctious side. (And seriously, Louis, never change—the world needs your spirit.) But, according to OK , their mother Kate “doesn’t worry” about the kids’ behavior too much, and the Princess of Wales loves to see her three kids, well, just being kids, according to a source speaking to the outlet.

“Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event,” they said, while speaking specifically about Trooping the Colour on June 15—Kate’s first public appearance in six months, and the first appearance of 2024 for Louis, as well. Of the kids, “Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much,” they added. “She loves to see them being kids.”

The trio made their first joint public appearance of 2024 at Trooping the Colour last month. (Image credit: Getty Images)

Charlotte—as was evidenced at the Coronation last year and at Trooping the Colour last month—“is a doting big sister,” they said. “She keeps Louis in line when needed. She’s very proper about these things.” Charlotte has also been known to not just keep her younger brother Louis in line, but her older brother George, too.

The Wales kids have spent their entire young lives in the public eye, growing up as the world watches. As for Kate? She (rightfully so) just wants them to be kids. (Image credit: Getty Images)

As for Kate, a source said, per OK, that she “wasn’t her usually energetic self, and she seemed mindful of the amount of energy she could expend” at Trooping the Colour. (Well, can you blame her? She is undergoing cancer treatment, and is doing the best she can.) They added that “her smiles were genuine, and gave people hope for her full recovery.”

Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, and she continues to receive treatment for it and will for a few more months. As buzz mounts about Kate possibly appearing at Wimbledon —the famed tennis tournament runs from today until July 14—the royal family is determined to keep “tight-lipped” to avoid any leaks, they said.

Kate made multiple appearances at Wimbledon last year, including here. (Image credit: Getty)

“The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is,” royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But, in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art.”