Princess Kate “Doesn’t Worry” About Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis’ Behavior At Public Appearances
“She loves to see them being kids.”
When Prince George, Princess Charlotte, and Prince Louis—the three children of the Prince and Princess of Wales—emerge into the public eye, all eyes are firmly fixed on them. The world has watched and continues to watch them grow up, and in particular Louis—a natural born entertainer if there ever was one—has completely stolen the show at events like Queen Elizabeth’s Platinum Jubilee, multiple Trooping the Colour Buckingham Palace balcony appearances, and his grandfather King Charles’ Coronation in May 2023. Basically, wherever Louis is—he’s the center of attention.
George and Charlotte are almost always perfectly behaved in public, but Louis? Well, Louis has a rambunctious side. (And seriously, Louis, never change—the world needs your spirit.) But, according to OK, their mother Kate “doesn’t worry” about the kids’ behavior too much, and the Princess of Wales loves to see her three kids, well, just being kids, according to a source speaking to the outlet.
“Louis is an energetic child and clearly was unable to contain his excitement at being at a public event,” they said, while speaking specifically about Trooping the Colour on June 15—Kate’s first public appearance in six months, and the first appearance of 2024 for Louis, as well. Of the kids, “Kate doesn’t worry about their behavior too much,” they added. “She loves to see them being kids.”
Charlotte—as was evidenced at the Coronation last year and at Trooping the Colour last month—“is a doting big sister,” they said. “She keeps Louis in line when needed. She’s very proper about these things.” Charlotte has also been known to not just keep her younger brother Louis in line, but her older brother George, too.
As for Kate, a source said, per OK, that she “wasn’t her usually energetic self, and she seemed mindful of the amount of energy she could expend” at Trooping the Colour. (Well, can you blame her? She is undergoing cancer treatment, and is doing the best she can.) They added that “her smiles were genuine, and gave people hope for her full recovery.”
Kate announced her cancer diagnosis on March 22, and she continues to receive treatment for it and will for a few more months. As buzz mounts about Kate possibly appearing at Wimbledon—the famed tennis tournament runs from today until July 14—the royal family is determined to keep “tight-lipped” to avoid any leaks, they said.
“The reality is nobody really knows how Kate is,” royal commentator Ian Pelham Turner told Fox News Digital. “There are many whispers by those who wish to further their careers. But, in reality, when the royal family wishes to close the doors on the world, they have had centuries of practice in the art.”
Stay In The Know
Marie Claire email subscribers get intel on fashion and beauty trends, hot-off-the-press celebrity news, and more. Sign up here.
Rachel Burchfield is a writer, editor, and podcaster whose primary interests are fashion and beauty, society and culture, and, most especially, the British Royal Family and other royal families around the world. She serves as Marie Claire’s Senior Celebrity and Royals Editor and has also contributed to publications like Allure, Cosmopolitan, Elle, Glamour, Harper’s Bazaar, InStyle, People, Vanity Fair, Vogue, and W, among others. Before taking on her current role with Marie Claire, Rachel served as its Weekend Editor and later Royals Editor. She is the cohost of Podcast Royal, a show that was named a top five royal podcast by The New York Times. A voracious reader and lover of books, Rachel also hosts I’d Rather Be Reading, which spotlights the best current nonfiction books hitting the market and interviews the authors of them. Rachel frequently appears as a media commentator, and she or her work has appeared on outlets like NBC’s Today Show, ABC’s Good Morning America, CNN, and more.
-
Piercing Is All Grown Up
From the places we get them to the jewelry we choose, the most permanent form of personal style is having a moment.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
All the Bad B-tches Have Belly Button Piercings
The infamous Y2K trend is making a comeback with millennials, Gen Z, and their favorite celebrities.
By Peyton Dix Published
-
She's Pierced Every Ear in Hollywood
Kylie. Cardi. Taylor. They all get their piercings from Maria Tash.
By Halie LeSavage Published
-
Wimbledon Organizers Are “Hopeful” that Princess Kate Will Be In Attendance This Year, “But Her Health and Recovery Is the Priority”
The famed tennis tournament runs from July 1 to July 14 this year—so, yeah, next week (!).
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince William Are Apparently in Competition for "Biggest Swiftie" in the Royal Family
Well if that dad dancing is anything to go by.......
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Charlotte Really Made an Impression on Brothers Travis Kelce and Jason Kelce, Who Called Her “Adorable” and a “Superstar” After Meeting Her at the Eras Tour
“She had fire to her.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince William, Prince George, and Huge Swiftie Princess Charlotte’s Meetup with Taylor Swift Backstage Almost Didn’t Happen At All
The lead up to the private meet-and-greet was full of “stress and panic,” but it worked out in the end.
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Royal Though She May Be, Princess Kate Is Going Through the “Same Set of Emotions and Worries and Fears” as Anyone With Cancer Would, Former Palace Press Secretary Says
Though her treatment is progressing, Kate herself said earlier this month that she is “not out of the woods.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Prince Harry and Meghan Markle Hope to “Trigger a Truce” with Kate Middleton, and Are “Both Relieved and Happy to Hear That She’s On the Mend”
“Time can heal things. Serious illness can certainly change things.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published
-
Jason Kelce Said "I'm Out on Honoring Kings" on 'New Heights' Days Before Brother Travis Met Prince William
Jason is so unserious, I love it.
By Iris Goldsztajn Published
-
Princess Charlotte and Prince Louis Will Reportedly “Be Encouraged To Not Become Working Royals” Under “Radical Plans to Reshape the British Monarchy” When Prince William and Princess Kate Take the Throne
“The working assumption is that the younger two children will get on and do their own thing.”
By Rachel Burchfield Published