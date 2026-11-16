Sometimes, when Rihanna styles statement sneakers, she'll carry a more minimalist bag, usually by Louis Vuitton or Dior, to avoid outshining her shoes. This time, though, she committed to the graphic story with an almost identical canvas tote from Dries Van Noten. The striped red, blue, and butter yellow style comes with a shorter set of green-and-black handles, but RiRi tossed the orange crossbody strap around her shoulder. Perhaps Dries Van Noten—the Belgian brand beloved by Rihanna since 2013—had a recent 2-for-1 sale on striped designs.
For her finishing touches, Rihanna wore cat-eye Phoebe Philo sunglasses and stayed true to her signature jewelry stack, sporting oversized hoop earrings, yellow gold diamond rings, and a slim watch.
Phoebe Philo
Peak Sunglasses
Rihanna joined the corps de ballet (sneaker) back in September 2025, rotating between low-profile pink pairs by Prada and Puma. Since then, sneakerinas in snakeskin, poppy red, neon green, and chocolate brown have widened her shoe rack's horizons.
Meguire Hennes is the fashion staff writer at Marie Claire, where she breaks down the celebrity looks living rent-free in her head (and yours). Whether a star is walking the red carpet or posing on Instagram, Meguire will tell you who they're wearing and why. When she's not gushing about A-listers from J.Law to Rihanna, Meguire also covers breaking industry news.
Previously, Meguire was the fashion news writer at The Zoe Report. She received a bachelor's degree in fashion studies at Montclair State University, and has freelanced at Bustle, Women's Health, Well+Good,and more. You can find her words across the fashion, beauty, health, and wellness verticals, because her Libra moon wouldn't let her settle on one beat. Follow her on Instagram for BTS moments from her Marie Claire era.